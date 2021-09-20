Taste of Troy Trivia Night set for Oct. 16

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY —Troy Main Street invites the community to test their trivia knowledge during their fourth annual Taste of Troy Trivia Night. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, located at 444 E. Water St. in downtown Troy.

“We are thrilled to host the Taste of Troy Trivia Night again this year,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “The evening gives community members a special opportunity to sample delicious foods from local restaurants, win wonderful prizes from downtown businesses, and engage in some friendly competition.” Tickets are $25 a person or $175 to reserve a table for eight people. Each ticket includes food, one drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic), and the opportunity for prizes. Additional drink tickets for alcohol can be purchased in advance for $5 per drink.

“We are looking forward to this exciting event, which also serves as a fundraiser for Troy Main Street,” said Keller. “We are very grateful to all of the downtown businesses who contribute food or prize items to make Taste of Troy Trivia Night possible.”

Event and drink tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seat, call the Troy Main Street office at 937-339-5455 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

By attending this event, participants acknowledge their risk of exposure to coronavirus, Troy Main Street said in a press release. Sponsors for this event include: Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health, GNB Banking Centers, Level MB Construction, Upper Valley Hearing &Balance, ConAgra Brands, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Park National Bank, Peak Foods, and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.