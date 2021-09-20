Area briefs

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Board meeting scheduled

MIAMI COUNTY — The Sept. 20 board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center was changed and will be held on Sept. 28, 2021 at 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Miami County Educational Service Center, 2000 Stanfield Road in Troy.

LEGO Club at the Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for LEGO Club every month this fall at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 4-5 p.m. Castles, bridges, or deserted islands! Each month, they will have a new construction challenge to build. For ages 5+. Registration is required for each session and available at www.tmcpl.org. Additional sessions are scheduled for Oct. 13 and Nov. 10, 2021.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org.

“I Survived” Book Club at the Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Calling all fans of the “I Survived” kid’s book series! Join the Troy-Miami County Public every month this fall to explore the themes of three great books. Their first suggested read for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. is “The Attack of the Grizzlies,” 1967 by Lauren Tarshis. They will briefly discuss the book and learn more about mammals with a special visit from the Brukner Nature Center! For ages 5 and up.

Registration is required for each session and available at www.tmcpl.org. Additional sessions are scheduled for Oct. 26 and Nov. 16.

Instant Pot: Tips & Tricks at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public for “Instant Pot: Tips & Tricks” at the library on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Alisha Barton from the Miami County Ohio State University Extension will provide tips and tricks for using the popular and convenient Instant Pot for cooking. Class will include recipe sampling and demonstrations. For adults. Registration is required and available online at tmcpl.org or get more information by calling the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117.

Tour of Homes set

TROY — The Museum of Troy History at 124 E. Water St. will be presenting its 30th “Tour of Troy Homes” on Oct. 3. Tickets are available at the museum on weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. or from board members Doug Tremblay (339-5155), Doug Christian, Chad Monnin, Chad Snee, Marty Baker, Marty Hobart, Jack Carter, and Sandy Gurklies. The tour this year will feature three homes – all in downtown Troy. Tickets are limited and will not be sold on the day of the tour.

Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers

TROY — Register your 12- to 17-year-old homeschooled student for an afternoon of discovery at the Brukner Nature Center by calling 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awe-inspiring lesson plans, using outdoor exploration. Cost for BNC Members is only $5/child and cost for Nonmembers is $8/child (cash or check). Topic for October’s program is “Falling for Wildlife.” Deadline to register and pay is Monday, Oct. 4 by 5 p.m.

The Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy. For more information, visit its website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

Virtual Meet-and-Greet scheduled

MIAMI COUNTY — Concerned that big political donors and large corporations have more power than you do over decisions that affect you and your family? If so, plan to attend the next meeting of We The People Miami County from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

This will be an informal virtual gathering (Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88951967450) where you can meet local volunteers working for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that requires the regulation of money in politics and makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only, not state-chartered corporate entities. During the meetup, you can also learn about the many different ways you can get involved with the movement.

We The People Miami County is an ad hoc group working in partnership with Move to Amend, the national, nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots coalition to promote House Joint Resolution 48, the proposed We the People Amendment. For more information, write to wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com or visit www.movetoamend.org.