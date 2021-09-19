Saturday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team got a win over Versailles Saturday 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21.

Anna Boezi had 17 kills, seven blocks and four aces and Ellie Fogarty had six kills, three blocks, 16 assists and 13 digs.

Kasey Sager had six kills and four blocks and Morgan Kaiser had five kills and 13 assists.

Macie Taylor had 12 digs and four blocks, Hannah Duff had five blocks and Lauren Rice had 13 digs.

Troy Christian 3,

Miss. Valley 0

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian volleyball team swept Mississinawa Valley 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 Saturday.

Sarah Johnson had 17 kills and two blocks, Kathleen Johnson had six kills and Hallie Fourman had five kills, 13 assists, five aces and 10 digs.

Gracie Crumbaker had three aces, Lilly Smith had 14 digs and Natalie Courter added 12 digs.

Dayton Christian 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team lost to Dayton Christian 25-8, 25-20, 25-21.

Jenna Booher had four aces and 10 digs and Jenna Brumbaugh had four aces, four kills and 11 digs.

Lindsay Todd had four kills, Mylee Jones had 12 assists and nine digs, Carly Zimmer had 15 digs and Hannah DeLuca added 10 digs.

Ansonia 3

Bradford 0

ANSONIA — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a road match in WOAC play.

The Railroaders lost to Ansonia 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 Saturday.

SOCCER

Boys

Northmont 2,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team lost a home game Saturday.

Samuel Westfall had six saves in goal.

Troy Christian 2,

Dayton Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team recorded a shutout at home Saturday.

The Eagles blanked Dayton Christian 2-0.

Girls

Bethel 3,

Dayton Christian 1

DAYTON — The Bethel girls soccer team picked up a road win Saturday.

Rhyan Reittinger had one goal and one assist.

Kacie Hensley and Samie Hull both had goals and Juli Sprague had an assist.

Reagan Hallum had one save in goal.

TENNIS

Lehman wins

Coaches Cup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team won the MVTCA Thomas Cloud Park Flight Saturday against Valley View White, Chaminade-Julienne B and Miamisburg B.

“I am so happy for our six seniors who have improved so much throughout their careers,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “The championship today and our success this season is a payoff for their commitment. to our program and our only underclassmen Lilly Williams has had a great season as well.

“It took a total team effort today, as it was very close with Valley View. We were tied with 16 points, but we won the tiebreaker, going 3-2 against them head-to-head.”

Lilly Williams was third singles champion and Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver were first doubles champions, with both going 3-0 on the day.

Mary Lins finished second at second singles, going 1-2 and winning a three-way tiebreaker with most games won.

Madi Gleason and Emma Covault finished third at second doubles, going 1-2.

Taylor Reinke was fourth at first singles, going 0-3.