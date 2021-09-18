Troy leaf collection begins Oct. 18

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Monday, Oct. 18, the city of Troy’s annual leaf pick-up will begin. City crews plan to make a total of three leaf collection rounds through the city. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available at the city website at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

• Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, trash, and rocks.

• Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow drainage of rainwater. Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves.

• Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars.

Residents can also take their leaves directly to the Dye Mill Road facility in yard waste bags made of compostable paper. The facility will remain open through Saturday, Nov. 27. Residents can also place leaves in an approved yard waste bag curbside on their regular trash collection day.

Crews have been picking up leaves on an unscheduled basis. As in the past, the leaf pick-up will be by zones. The description of the zones and dates for each are as follows:

ZONE 1: The area bound on the east by the Corporation line and Ridge Avenue, on the north and west by the Corporation line and on the south by West Main Street, south on I-75 and the Corporation line. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22.

ZONE 2: Area bound by Ridge Ave. and Peters Road on the East, to include Pleasant View, Premwood and The Heritage; to the South Corporation line and West Corporation line to include Willowcreek. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22.

ZONE 3: Area between Ridge Ave. on the West, Peters Road on the South, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Miami River on the East and the Corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street to include Southview. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29.

ZONE 4: Remainder of East end of town, from CSX Railroad east. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29.

ZONE 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area; also, the remaining sections of Northeast Troy-Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and up on the hill, including Halifax. Pick-up scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5.

DOWNTOWN AREA: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.

This schedule is to be considered tentative, subject to weather and equipment delays. For questions, call the City of Troy Central Service & Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.