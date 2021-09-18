Piqua police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 6

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Steven Jones, 51, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sept. 7

THEFT: Complainant advised she let a friend use her property and the subject pawned her property. James Dawson, 51, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

PROTECTION ORDER: Latrisha McGhee, 37, of Dayton, was charged with violating a protection order.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Brittney Townsend-Hirby, 29, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

PROTECTION ORDER: Kenndrick Watkins, 45, of Piqua, was charged with violation of a protection order.