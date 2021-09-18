Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to host Remembrance Walk on Oct. 30

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host a Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m., at its new world-class Hospice House, located at 3230 N. County Rd 25A, Troy.

Community members, friends and family members can walk in honor or memory of loved ones. Net proceeds from the Remembrance Walk benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, a not-for-profit, community-based organization.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. During this time, memory walk signs also will be displayed along the main entrance of the Hospice House. After the walk, there will be an opportunity to tour the new freestanding Hospice House. Light refreshments will be served.

Please visit www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Walk21 to register as an individual or team. Register by Friday, Oct. 15 to guarantee a T-shirt.

The presenting sponsor of the Remembrance Walk is Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center. The supporting sponsor is UBS – Mark Henestofel. The friend sponsors are Baird Funeral Home, McColloch-Baker Insurance Service and StoryPoint.

For questions or sponsorship information, call Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 937-269-5245.