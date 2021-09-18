Friday Football Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy football team rolled to a 55-0 win over Fairborn Friday night to even its record at 2-2 overall and improve to 2-1 in the MVL.

The Trojans scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Quarterback Donnie Stanley started things with a 15-yard TD run and Jack Kleinhenz’s kick made it 7-0.

The defense scored the next touchdown, with Gavin Burris running an interception back 34 yards and Kleinhenz adding the kick.

Willie Ritchie caught a 6-yard TD pass from Stanley and Will Wolke capped the first quarter scoring with a 14-yard TD pass from Stanley. Kleinhenz kicked both PATs to make it 28-0.

Kleinhenz found the end zone in the second quarter on a 53-yard TD pass from Stanley and added the kick to make it 35-0 at the break.

Kleinhenz caught a 52-yard TD pass to start the second half scoring and kicked the PAT to make it 42-0.

Jahari Ward added a 26-yard TD run, with Antonio Gonzalez kicking the PAT and Evan Johnson capped the scoring with a 12-yard TD run.

Stanley was five on nine passing for 159 yards, with four of the five completions going for touchdowns.

Kleinhenz had two catches for 105 yards and Ritchie had two catches for 40 yards.

Ward led a balanced rushing attack with 56 yards on seven carries and Nick Kawecki added 50 yards on 11 carries.

Kristifer Williams had an interception he returned 45 yards, Evan Jones forced two fumbles and Caleb Dreier, Williams and Aidan Coleman all recovered fumbles.

Zach King and Jayden Dixon had four tackles each to lead the defense.

Troy hosts Sidney Thursday night.

Tippecanoe 50,

Stebbins 24

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe football team improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL with a road win over Stebbins.

Tippecanoe quarterback Liam Poronsky ran for three touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns in the win.

Pronsky had TD runs of four, 46 and 11 yards and threw TD passes of 21 and 41 yards to Zach Butera.

Cayd Everhart ran 56 yards for a touchdown and Girffin Caldwell ran 62 yards for a score.

Everhart ran for two-point PAT and Jackson Kleather kicked six PATs.

Poronsky was nine of 14 passing for 145 yards.

Butera caught three passes for 68 yards, Cole Coopock caught four passes for 34 yards and Gavin Garlitz had a 34-yard reception.

Caldwell had a 48-yard kickoff return and Jason Rindler had a 46-yard kickoff return.

Caldwell forced a fumble that was recovered by Josh Dietz and Everhart had an interception.

Dietz had eight tackles and Lawson Cook and David Chavez had six tackles each.

Tippecanoe will host Xenia Thursday.

TRC

Milton-Union 29,

Troy Christian 9

TROY — The Milton-Union football team got a big win on the road Friday night.

Milton-Union is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, while Troy Christian is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC.

Nate Morter had a four-yard TD run for the Bulldogs and Jordan Foose ran six yards for a score.

Morter also threw 59 yards to Ray Copeland for a touchdown.

Cooper Brown made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Mason Grudich kicked field goals of 26 and 27 yards and three PATs.

For Troy Christian, Landon Rich scored on a 4-yard run and Hunter Williams kicked a 31-yard field goal.

Milton-Union hosts Miami East Friday night, while Troy Christian entertains Riverside Friday.

Miami East 28,

Lehman 23

CASSTOWN — The Vikings scored on TD in each quarter en route to the win.

East improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, while Lehman dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC.

Austin Francis scored all four TDs for the Vikings.

He had scoring runs of 43, 21, 60 and 13 yards and Jacob Roeth kicked all four PATs.

Donovan O’Leary threw two TD passes and caught one for Lehman.

He threw a 31-yard TD pass to Michael McFarland and 38-yard TD pass to Seth Knapke.

McFarland threw a seven-yard TD pass to O’Leary.

Josh George kicked two PATs and a 30-yard field goal.

Miami East will play at Milton-Union Friday, while Lehman will play at Bethel.

Covington 26,

Bethel 21

TIPP CITY — The Covington football team opened a 26-7 lead and held on for its first win of the season.

Covington is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, while Bethel is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC.

Covington will host Northridge Friday, while Bethel will entertain Lehman Catholic.

Will Reittinger had started the game’s scoring with a 10-yard run and Jace Houk kicked the PAT.

Covington then scored 26 straight points.

It started wit Izaiah Sherman returning the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for the score to get Covington within 7-6.

Sherman added a 1-yard run for a score, Christian Jarvis caught an 80-yard TD pass from Jensen Wagoner and Cameron Kirker caught a four-yard TD pass from Wagoner.

Wagoner ran for the PAT to make it 26-7, before Bethel scored the final two touchdowns.

Reittinger had a one-yard run and Nico Golden caught a 36-yard pass from Reittinger, with Houk kicking both PATs.

Wagner completed five of 10 passes for 108 yards and Jarvis had two catches for 91 yards.

Sherman rushed for 100 yards on 30 carries.

WOAC

Preble Shawnee 48,

Bradford 27

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team lost a home game Friday night in WOAC action.

Preble Shawnee improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the WOAC, while Bradford dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders fell behind 42-0 at halftime, before outscoring the Arrows 27-6 in the second half.