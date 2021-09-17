UVMC, Miami Valley Hospital receive award

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital and have received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, researched guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence from the American Heart Association (AHA).

“We are proud to have the AHA and ASA once again recognize Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center for consistently applying the most current, evidence-based treatments for stroke patients,” said Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health. “Premier Health’s stroke teams are committed to providing a high quality of care.”

The hospitals earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, scheduling a follow up visit, as well as other care transition interventions.

Additionally, Miami Valley Hospital received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll and the Target: Type 2 DiabetesSM Honor Roll awards. The Level I Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center received the stroke honor roll recognition for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke. Miami Valley Hospital received the Type 2 diabetes honor roll recognition for providing this critical high-risk population the most up-to-date, evidence-based care for diabetics when hospitalized with cardiovascular disease or stroke.

According to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States dies from stroke every 3 minutes and 33 seconds.