News

Honoring our veterans

By Michael Ullery - September 17, 2021

A visitor to the Vietnam Traveling Wall display pays his respects at Custenborder Fields in Sidney on Thursday. The wall, along with the Field of Crosses will be at the field through Sunday afternoon.