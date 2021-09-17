Honoring our veterans

By
Michael Ullery
-

A visitor to the Vietnam Traveling Wall display pays his respects at Custenborder Fields in Sidney on Thursday. The wall, along with the Field of Crosses will be at the field through Sunday afternoon.

