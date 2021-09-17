Board approves rate increases for Troy Aquatic Park; 2021 saw successful season for pool

By Sam Wildow

TROY — This week, the Troy Recreation Board discussed the recent 2021 season of the Troy Aquatic Park, approving new rates for the 2022 season.

The rates were last adjusted in 2018. The new 2022 rates for season passes will be $225 for a family pass, compared to $205 for 2021. Adult passes will be $130, up from $110. Youth passes will be $95, up from $85. Senior passes will stay the same at $71. The 2022 recreational program rates also saw slight changes, as well as adjustments made for member and non-member rates.

The daily admission rates will also go to $7, up from $6, for adults. It will also be $7 for youth ages six to 17, $5 for seniors, and $3 for children between the ages of three and five.

City staff said the 2021 season of the Troy Aquatic Park saw a successful summer after a limited 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“This year went off really well,” Assistant Director of Recreation Carrie Slater said at this week’s Troy Recreation Board meeting.

The Troy Aquatic Park’s 2021 season consisted of 81 days of operation. It was closed two days all day due to weather on the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. It was partially closed on five days due to weather.

Slater once the heat and humidity picked up in mid-June, “We didn’t miss a beat from then on.”

There were 31 lifeguards on staff, including 20 first-year lifeguards, and the rest had between two and six years of experience as lifeguards. There were also no major injuries reported.

The Troy Aquatic Park saw 316 lessons this year, which was down from 396 in 2019 due to the number of new lifeguards on staff. The Troy Aquatic Park also had 85 private swim lessons in 2021 compared to 192 in 2019.

Slater said the Troy Aquatic Park’s goal is to sell 500 swim passes each season, and this year they sold 461. All passes purchased by members for 2020 were refunded in June 2020 due to the pandemic with a few exceptions for those who chose to roll over their payment to the 2021 season.

The daily admission in 2021 was 33,618 admissions compared to 11,723 in 2020 and 21,479 in 2019. The season pass attendance was 11,381 admissions compared to 16,035 in 2019. The total attendance for 2021 was 44,999 compared to 11,723 in 2020 and 37,514 in 2019. The average daily attendance was 415 people in 2021, 186 in 2020, and 403 in 2019.

The Troy Aquatic Park’s total revenue for 2021 was $279,638, and its expenditures totaled $259,767.