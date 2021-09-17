Area briefs

Internet 101: The Basics at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics at Troy-Miami County Public Library in two sessions, Thursdays, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. Topics will include powering up, creating, and navigating e-mail, internet searches, job searching and applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. Bring your questions! For adults. Registration is required and available online at tmcpl.org or get more information by calling the library at 937.339.0502 ext. 117.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum hours

ST. PARIS — The Pony Wagon Historical Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 10. The museum is located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Troy City Beautification Awards – September 2021

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Awards for September are as follows:

Green Thumb

412 Shaftsbury – Tim and Lisa Wright

1361 Essex Court – Ken and Carol Davis

2473 Thornhill Dr

63 S. Cedar St – Vanessa Salupo

2520 Aster Court – Steve and Beverly Foster

451 Forrest Ln

1109 Wayne St – Mychal Taubken and Coleen McArdle

101 E. Water St – David and Suzanne Buirley

1850 Hunters Ridge Dr – Bill and Cary Reinke

10 E. Ross St – Mark and Christina McCuistion

2640 Stonebridge – Charlotte Allen

Merit

1-3 E. Main St – Coleman Allen Bldg. – owned by Troy Community Works

121 S. Mulberry St – Tim and Susan Brown

2637 Stonebridge – Matt and Julie Shie

Public Defender Commission meeting set

TROY — The members of the Public Defender Commission will be meeting on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the office of the Public Defender at 201 West Main St., Troy.

“Pawsghetti” Dinner planned

TROY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold a “Pawsghetti” Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Staunton Grange Hall on 1530 N. Market St. in Troy, next to Troy Fire Station 2. Dine-in or carry out anytime between 4-7 p.m. A $10 donation includes a premium meal featuring delicious meatballs, garlic bread, salad, beverage, and Frisch’s pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. Raffle baskets/items will also be available. Tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5, or 13 for $10.

All proceeds will benefit the fospice pets at Laber of Love Pet Rescue. The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.

Presale tickets only available online at laberoflovepetrescue.com/events. For more information, email laberoflovepets@gmail.com.