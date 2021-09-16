We Love Birthday Parties plans Pub Crawl

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Downtown Troy has a wide variety of the best flavors, drinks and atmospheres in the region—all within walking distance of each other—which makes it a perfect destination for the first annual Pub Crawl to benefit We Love Birthday Parties. The event is being held on Thursday, Sept. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Troy’s restaurants, pubs and brew barn.

“Our non-profit organization is turning six this year. For our anniversary, we are inviting everyone out to experience all the wonderful restaurants and bars that help make downtown Troy such a fun destination spot for nightlife,” said Shelly Calvert, executive director of We Love Birthday Parties (WLBP), whose mission is to spread love through the simple joy of birthday parties for kids who may be forgotten on their birthdays.

The Pub Crawl works like this: people order tickets for $35 dollars each, which is a donation to WLBP. Participants begin at The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., for “check-in” where they receive a wristband and a six-pocket swag bag, along with free appetizers to get the evening started.

The wrist band identifies pub crawlers at each of the establishments so they receive discounts, specials and free stuff, along with a raffle and “spin the wheel” game.

After The Caroline, visit Haren’s Market next for a special deal on wine tasting, receive a free tumbler, and get a beautiful and artfully decorated logo cookie from Sweet Adeline’s Bakery. Cookie painting kits are available for purchase to take home to kids and grandkids. Haren’s is staying open until 8 p.m. just to help WLBP celebrate.

“People can meander around town at their own pace and decide which places to visit,” said Calvert, noting that a map will be provided. “Depending on how quickly they want to visit each place and how long they want the evening to last, pub crawlers can stop at all the restaurants and bars, or just hang out at a few. Also, for non-drinkers, most places have ‘mocktails,’ as well as soft drinks.”

Moeller Brew Barn has a live band playing and there will be raffle items available to win. In addition, they are offering 20% off select appetizers and giving pub crawl participants a free pint glass with purchase of a drink or food item. Moeller has a large outdoor patio and a beautifully renovated interior with a wrap around bar and a spacious restaurant.

The Leaf & Vine will feature a “spin the wheel” to win lots of fun prizes. They offer a humidor, full bar selection and an outdoor patio, as well as indoor seating with a lively bar vibe.

Other establishments along the route are Agave & Rye, a trendy margarita and bourbon bar with “epic” tacos. Mojos Bar & Grille offers sandwiches, appetizers and homemade chips in a beautiful space with a relaxed atmosphere. The Submarine House has a sports bar vibe with amazing sub sandwiches. Basil’s Bar & Grill offers a full bar variety and unique appetizers in a trendy restaurant setting—their fries are a must.

“These places have all had a tough couple of years through this whole COVID thing, so we wanted to show them lots of love and support as we celebrate our sixth year,” Calvert said. “For anyone who hasn’t visited downtown Troy’s restaurants, this is the time to come see how different each of these places are and to find a new favorite. And for anyone who has been around the Troy scene, the Pub Crawl just makes it all the more fun! What a great feeling to know that while people are out having fun, it is also supporting a great cause.”

WLBP is based in Troy but also has a Dayton location. The organization brings a message to kids in Miami and Montgomery counties that they are valued, they matter and they are important enough to be remembered on their birthday. “It’s an impactful and hopeful message for kids to know that they were born for a reason and their community cares about them.”

Tickets for the WLBP Pub Crawl can be purchased at https://welovebirthdayparties.square.site and more information can be found at www.welovebirthdayparties.org.