Thursday Volleyball Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team continues to meet every challenge in the Miami Valley League under veteran coach Michelle Owen.

And Piqua continues to progress under first-year coach Jennifer Huelskamp.

The two teams met at Troy Thursday in the first of two meetings on the season and Troy won 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 to improve to 11-1 overall and 9-0 in the MVL.

Piqua dropped to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the MVL.

Troy did it Thursday by executing its game plan to perfection.

“We wanted to come out and serve aggressively,” Owen said. “I felt like if we did that, Piqua would have a difficult time in serve receive. And I felt like we did that. And I thought we did a good job blocking. I thought we did both those things very well.”

At the same time, Troy is trying to adjust to an injury to Brynn Siler, a key player in the front row.

“We are still working on some different lineup combinations because of the injury,” Owen said. “After the loss to Fenwick Saturday, I thought theses two matches (Stebbins, Piqua) were really important for us with the matches we have coming up.”

In the second set, Piqua closed to within 15-12 before Troy pulled away.

In the third set, the score was tied 7-7 before Macie Taylor and Ellie Fogarty both had big service runs to help Troy pull away.

“I thought we battled early in each of the sets,” Piqua coach Jennifer Huelskamp said. “I do feel like we are getting better. I think we are making progress. I feel like we have had a lot of close losses in the first half of the season and I am looking forward to the start of the second half of the season Monday and seeing how we do.”

For Troy, Anna Boezi had another big night with 12 kills and four blocks and served two aces.

Macie Taylor filled out the stat sheet with eight kills, five blocks, four aces and 12 digs and Kasey Sager added five kills and four blocks.

Morgan Kaiser served three aces and dished out 12 assists, while Ellie Fogarty had two aces and eight assists.

Lauren Rice had 12 digs and two aces and Maddie Frey added two blocks.

For Piqua, Jordan Adkins had four kills.

Sydnee Hawk had three kills, two blocks and two aces and Aubree Schrubb had three blocks and three assists.

Abby had three assists, Reagan Toopes had six digs and one ace and Natalie Fogt added four digs.

Troy will host Versailles Saturday, while Piqua will host Butler on Monday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team handled Butler 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 to improve to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the MVL.

“Several unforced errors at the start left us battling a very energetic Butler squad,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “But, after being tied 8-8, we took off with very good set selection and good swings on the pins. We continued handling the ball very well in the second and third sets with many good defensive plays and steady hit coverage.

“Our ball control took over and we never looked back. I enjoyed the energy on the floor and the flat out determination not to quit, despite what the play gave us. The team played excellent and it showed in the box score.”

Ashley Aselage had 16 kills and six digs, while Alex Voisard had nine kills, three blocks, 12 digs and two aces.

Alex Mader had eight kills, three blocks, six digs and two aces and Hannah Wildermuth had 40 assists, two blocks, two aces and seven digs.

Olivia Gustavson had six kills and Scotti Hoskins had eight digs.

Riverside 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team dropped to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the TRC with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-11 loss to Riverside Thursday night.

“I am proud that we remained good teammates throughout a tough match,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Taylor Kirker had 21 assists and seven digs, while Nigella Reck had two aces, seven kills and 10 digs.

Lauren York had six digs, Emmaline Kiser had two blocks and Carlie Besecker had eight kills and two blocks.

Kearsten Wigins added four kills.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — Miami East remained unbeaten in the TRC with a 25-10, 25-13, 27-25 win over Bethel Thursday night.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 13 kills and five aces and Karinne Stormer added five kills and six digs.

Gabi McMahan dished out 16 assists and Claire Bailey had 11 digs.

Troy Christian 3,

Lehman 1

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team picked up a win in TRC action.

The Eagles defeated Lehman Catholic 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.

Newton 3,

Dixie 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team improved to 9-3 overall and 4- in WOAC play with a 25-7, 25-10, 26-24 win over Dixie Thursday night.

Ella Rapp and Maddie Walters each dished out 10 assists.

Emma Hemphill had seven kills and Eva Bowser served 11 points.

FM 3,

Bradford 2

PITSBURG — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a marathon match Thursday night in WOAC play.

The Railroaders fell to Franklin Monroe 15-25, 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13.