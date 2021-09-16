Thursday Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team defeated Miamisburg 2-1 Thursday night.

Evan Stonerock had one goal and one assist.

John Miller had one goal and Jackson Kleather had an assist.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Miami East 1,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Miami East boys soccer team won a close match on the road Thursday in TRC action.

Dylan Barnes had the goal on an assist from Trent Maxson.

Bethel 6,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Bethel boys soccer team recorded a shutout on the road to improve to 7-1-1 and 2-1-1 in the TRC.

“Going up to Lehman is always tough,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Today, our team was pretty focused on coming home with a league win. It was a good effort tonight as our defense recorded its fifth shutout of the year.”

Jace Houk had four goals and one assist.

Casey Keesee had one goal and one assist and Matt Smith added a goal.

Kyle Brueckman had two assists and Grant Bean and Ethan Tallmadge each had one assist.

Girls

Miami East 4,

Milton-Union 2

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team won at home Thursday in TRC action.

For Milton-Union, Ava Berberich scored both goals and Aulbrey Hergenrather had an assist.

Newton 11,

National Trail 0

NEW PARIS — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a road win in WOAC action Thursday night.

Maya Diceneau had four goals and one assist and Reese Hess added two goals and two assists.

Mercedes Craig and Emma Szakal each had one goal and two assists and Kylie Velkoff had one goal and one assist.

Kristin Lucente and Alexis West had one goal each, Corie Heines had two assists and Jadaan Miller had one assist.

Breanna Ingle had five saves in goal.

TENNIS

Tippecanoe 5,

Troy 0

TIPP CITY — In an MVL showdown, Tippecanoe won a home match Thursday.

In singles, Mira Patel defeated Elizabeth Niemi 6-2, 6-3; Mia Tobias defeated Esha Patel 6-0, 6-1 and Ellie Waibel defeated Josie Romick 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Eliza Zweizig and Nick Bauer defeated Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab 6-2, 6-0 and Lilly McDowell and Riya Patel defeated Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers 6-0, 6-0.

Piqua 3,

Greenville 2

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team recorded win at home in MVL action.

In singles, Izzy King lost to Sadie Lance 6-3, 6-4; Diya Patel lost to Cheyenne Hartsock 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-6 and Lauren Hicks defeated Sarah Savor 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant defeated Haylee Shuttleworth and J. Camacho 6-0, 6-0.

Piqua won second doubles by forfeit.

Lehman 4,

Northridge 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team improved to 7-2 with a win Thursday.

“It was a nice job by our doubles teams putting the ball away at the net tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We got Taylor (Reineke) in a doubles match and the win was good for her confidence as she has played tough players the whole season at first singles.”

In singles, Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

Northridge forfeited second and third singles.

In doubles, Anne Stiver and Macie Verdier won 6-0, 6-1 and Taylor Reineke and Sarah Lins won 6-0, 6-0.

GOLF

Milton 186,

Covington 191

Troy Christian 224

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys golf team picked up two wins Thursday at Homestead Golf Course.

Milton-Union scorers were Nathan Thompson 38, Grady Vechazone 47, Colin Fogle 47, Tyler Leffew 54 and Colton Alcorn 54.

Covington scorers were Sam Grabeman 45, Garrett Farley 47, Hunter Ray 48 and Connor Humphrey 51.

Troy Christian scorers were Zane Harris 51, Jessi Barnard 56, Goldie Miller 58, Markus Row 59 and Luke Redmond 59.