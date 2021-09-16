Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to in-person on Saturday, Sept. 18

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Prouty Plaza will be the site of this year’s Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 18, as the Walk returns to an in-person event.

Multi-color flowers, which each represent a person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease, will be seen at the Plaza as participants unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages. Individuals also have the option of walking in their neighborhood to support the cause.

The Miami County Walk raises money for research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $39,000. Prouty Plaza is located at 1 W. Main St., in downtown Troy.

At the Walk, participants will find a layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, contactless registration and more, said Karen Carter, Vice President of Development for the Miami Valley Chapter. If individuals choose to walk from home, they can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app.

This year’s co-chairs for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are Robin Shafer and Kathy Alexander. Shafer is Director of Admissions and Marketing at SpringMeade Health Center. Alexander is a Physician Recruiter for Upper Valley Medical Center. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the Walk at alz.org/walk. The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. During the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association has continued to offer education programs, personalized care consultations and support groups to families impacted by the disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. But according to the National Institute on Aging, recent estimates indicate

Alzheimer’s disease may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer, as a cause of death for older people. In the Miami Valley, there are 30,000 individuals living with the disease and an estimated 100,000 caregivers. Individuals can reach the Alzheimer’s Association through its 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.