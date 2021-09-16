Covington student group Business Professionals of America engaging with the community; Buccs Bazaar set for Nov. 13

For the Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a student organization for students to become more engaged with business and other real-world useful skills. It gives students great experiences that can help them prepare for college and careers. Students get to travel and compete in business competitions at three different levels, which include regionals, state, and nationals. Coming up, the national conference will take place in Dallas, Texas, in May 2022. There are over 200 events for students to choose from and compete in the categories of Finance; Business Administration; Management Information Systems; Digital Communication & Design; Management, Marketing & Communication; and Health Administration.

Covington High School started their BPA chapter two years ago, but they have never had the chance for a “normal” year yet due to the pandemic. This school year, they are hoping to become engaged more in the community and participate in somewhat of a normal competition season. The BPA club is already planning to host a distracted driver presentation in late September for the entire high school. Students in the club are also hard at work planning their annual Buccs Bazaar which is a food and craft fair.

The Buccs Bazaar will take place on Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Covington High School, and they invite all to attend. This is a great opportunity for you and your family to spend some time together during the holiday season, but also get some shopping done while you do it. Shoppers can check out a variety of vendors displaying and selling their unique items along with crafts, door prizes, raffle baskets, food trucks and more. Admission cost is $2 and free for children not in school. If you, or someone you know, sells crafts or products and you would like more information on how to reserve a space, please email covingtonbpa@gmail.com. The money that is made from the Buccs Bazaar will go to funding its competition and travel costs.