Area briefs

BNC plans adult volunteer orientation

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will be holding adult volunteer orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Must be 18 years old or older. The first session will begin at 1 p.m. with a repeat session at 6:30 p.m. Share your delicious baking skills by becoming a baker! Sign up to trail guide school groups or become a helping hands volunteer and explore the natural world with kids! Or consider volunteering to help with invasive species control. Visit their website at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_adult_volunteer_form.pdf to complete an adult volunteer form. Pre-registration is required. Call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com if you are able to attend. Orientation will take approximately one hour.

Dine to Donate planned

TROY — Join the Brukner Nature Center at Chipotle, located at 1934 W. Main St. in Troy. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. Bring in a flyer, which are available on the Brukner Nature Center’s website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com; show it on your smartphone; or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 33% of the proceeds will be donated to Brukner Nature Center. If you place an order online for pickup, use code NENTDCD before checkout in “promo” field. Orders placed on Chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app for pickup using this unique code will be counted towards the fundraiser.

Dinners offered

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 will offer a dinner on the following weekends for dine in or carry out:

Saturday Sept. 18: Pork Chop Dinner, which will include Marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegtable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non marinated also available.

Saturday, Sept. 25: T-Bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept 24: Choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs for $15. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Cruise In for suicide prevention planned

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be hosting a Cruise-In on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to cars, trucks, and tractors. The event will take place in the west parking lot of Board Office/Old High School at 3825 North State Route 589, Casstown. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and awards will be at 12:30 p. m. Sponsors of the event are Minster Bank and Troy Sports Center.

This Cruise-In entry is open to the general public and students. Entry fee is $10 for General Entry and $5 for students. Prizes will be awarded for various classes of cars, trucks, and tractors. Refreshments will be available and a 50/50 will be conducted. All proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention in memory of Hunter Sharp. For further information please contact the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at 335-7070 ext. 3212.

Powell to host Town Hall in Greenville

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell announced she will be hosting a town hall on Monday, Oct. 4, in Greenville.

The event will be held at EUM Church from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“’I’m excited for the opportunity to share an update on the state with my constituents,” said Powell. “I encourage everybody to bring your questions, feedback and ideas so that I can best represent you in Columbus.”

The town hall is free to attend and open to all citizens of the 80th House District. Please email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov with any questions about the event.

Booth space available

WEST MILTON — There are some booth spaces available for the Hoffman United Methodist Church Holiday Craft Show. The show will take place in the church activity center, located at 201 S. Main St., West Milton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. For further information, call Tina at 937-719-3245.