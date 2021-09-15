Committee recommends approval of rezoning request

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Troy City Council committees met on Monday, with the Community and Economic Development Committee providing a recommendation to approve a rezoning request.

The Community and Economic Development Committee provided a recommendation to move forward with an ordinance to rezone parcels located at 1400 Wayne St., 920 Summit Ave., and Crescent Rear from multiple-family residential to office-residential. The properties are located on Wayne Street east of Crescent Drive and west of Lake Street. They are also adjacent to the Stouder Center.

The purpose of the rezoning would be for Wayne Walker Enterprises to revitalize the property. The building located at 1400 Wayne St. is approximately 4,300 square feet with the proposed use of office and residential space. The building located at 920 Summit Ave. is approximately 4,000 square feet with the same proposed uses. The rezoning application notes that Wayne Walker Enterprises plans to invest in the property and make “improvements that will stabilize its use and integrated uses in harmony with surrounding properties.” Current plans for the property include converting it into office space with some residential use.

The Troy City Council held a public hearing regarding this ordinance at its Sept. 7 meeting, during which no one spoke for or against the ordinance.

Following that, the Safety and Health Committee provided a recommendation to move forward with the updated Miami County Solid Waste Manage Plan. This plan is updated approximately every five years. According to the staff report, “Brad Petry, the Solid Waste Coordinator, has advised that all core programs that were part of the prior plan have remained the same, with some enhancements, and that the plan has mainly been updated.”

According to the solid waste plan, it “exceeds the waste diversion goals of the State Solid Waste Plan for all sectors of the District.” The district shows that approximatley 32% of the solid waste of the local residential/commercial sector is recycled, along with 83% of the industrial sector’s waste. The goal is for 25% of residential/commercial waste to be recycled, along with 50% for the industrial sector.

Lastly, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee provided a recommendation to accept the dedication of additional right-of-way on South County Road 25A and Dye Mill Road, as recommended by the Troy Planning Commission. This right-of-way is located at the WACO property at 1865 South County Road 25A. According to the Troy Planning Commission, this right-of-way, which is 0.514 acres, is part of a replat that does not require approval by the Planning Commission or the City Council. This right-of-way dedication also includes accepting at 10-foot waterline easement.

These items have not yet been approved by the Troy City Council. The next regular meeting of the Troy City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St.