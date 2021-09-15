Bradford man charged with murder in connection with the death of a one-year-old child

By Sam Wildow

BRADFORD — A Bradford man is currently facing a murder charge following the death of a one-year-old child.

Joshua A. Mize, 30, of Bradford, was arraigned on murder in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday after he was apprehended by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies.

Mize is being charged in connection with an incident reported Monday at approximately 6:13 p.m. According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Bradford Fire & Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Vine Street in the village of Bradford on the report of a one-year-old child not breathing. The child was resuscitated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. Later, the child was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a criminal investigation was initiated by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives due to doctors concluding that the injuries present on the child were from suspected abuse. The child, Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Mize was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, whom detectives do not believe was present at the time the abuse took place. Detectives believe Mize caused substantial trauma resulting in the child’s death.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney approved a charge of murder against Mize. Mize was apprehended Wednesday morning in Clark County by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office after a brief manhunt subsequent to his fleeing on foot. Mize is also on active parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, having been paroled in May of this year. Mize was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office where he was incarcerated on the murder charge.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Children’s Services continue to investigate this matter.