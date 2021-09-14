YMCA offering reduced price lifeguard certification courses in October

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in year-round employment for a special reduced rate of $50.

“Many of the summer lifeguards returned to colleges so facilities are looking to bring in new lifeguards,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “This transition happens every year, but facilities are still short-staffed heading into this year. Starting now to build the supply of lifeguards in the community helps our outdoor pools in the summer as well.”

The courses in October will run during extended weekends for Troy and Tipp City Schools. The class will run Oct. 9-12 for Troy High School students and Oct. 22-25 for Tipp High School students. A required prerequisite swim test for all interested candidates will take place on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Times for the courses will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all scheduled days except on Sundays, which will run 1-9 p.m. Registration deadline for those classes will be Oct. 1.

After successful completion of the Sept. 25 prerequisite swim requirements, participants will be given a study guide, books and access to online work to complete prior to their class start date.

Those interested in the course can register at either Miami County YMCA branch during normal business hours. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 937-440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

“The course fee is refundable if hired by the Miami County YMCA,” said Lander. “That’s also one of the things that makes this class different than the other courses we will offer in the winter and spring.”