Tuesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team continued to progress Tuesday in a 5-0 sweep of Sidney in MVL action as the Trojans improved to 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the MVL.

“We are showing improvement,” Troy tennis coach Mark Goldner said. “That is what you want to see.”

In first singles action, Elizabeth Niemi won 1-1 retired when Sidney’s Kara Mays couldn’t continue.

“That was unfortunate,” Goldner said. “That would have been a good match that could have gone either way. Kara Mays is a good player.”

In the other singles matches, Esha Patel won 6-2, 6-3 and Josie Romick won 6-0, 6-0.

“Sidney has three good singles players, so I wanted to see how that would go,” Goldner said. “We did a good job of keeping balls in play and making them hit shots.”

Troy also swept the doubles.

At first doubles, Madailien Logan and Taima Rajab won 6-1, 6-1 and at second doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers won 6-2, 6-2.

“Our first doubles team has been really solid,” Goldner said. “And they were again tonight. And I saw improvements in our second doubles team. They were keeping more balls in play.”

Troy was scheduled to host Piqua Wednesday on Senior Day.

Piqua 4,

Stebbins 1

DAYTON — The Piqua girls tennis team defeated Stebbins 4-1 on the road in MVL action Tuesday.

In singles, Izzy King won 6-2, 6-4; Diya Patel lost to Olivia Holt 6-0, 6-1 and Lauren Hicks won by forfeit.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant defeated Nev McDonald and Gaby Mann 6-1, 6-0; and Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub defeated Rochelle Woodson and Lee Wicker 6-1, 6-0.

Piqua was scheduled to play at Troy Wednesday.

St. Marys 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team showed some rust in a loss to St. Marys Tuesday.

“We were very rusty as we had only played one match in the last three weeks before tonight and it showed,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They handled the windy conditions better than we did and they put the ball away at the net a lot better than us in doubles.

“No excuses though, as they were the better team tonight. We got the rust out and all of our JV players got to play as well. I knew this was our toughest match since we played Troy, but we just didn’t have the matches under our belt to compete well against them.”

In singles, Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0; Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-1 and Elizabeth Jock lost 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-1 and Emma Covault and Madi Gleason lost 6-2, 6-1.