Friends of the Piqua Public Library host Dianne Coble Ensemble

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library hosted the Dianne Coble Ensemble of Dayton on Friday, Sept. 10, in the Fort Piqua Hotel Ballroom. The theme of the evening was “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.” The ensemble sang some of Aretha Franklin’s most iconic hits, had a dance troupe interpret others, and added some of the songs from other artists that influenced her.

The Friends of the Library’s next event is the Holiday Cabaret on Nov. 21, featuring the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and soloist Dan Rosenbaum.