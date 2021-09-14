Area briefs

Board meeting planned

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Tri-County Board office in Troy.

The Finance Committee meets in the Helmlinger Board Room at 6 p.m. with the full board meeting at 6:45 p.m.

Public invited to BINGO

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, located at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36, Conover, will be holding BINGO Night on Saturday, Sept. 25. The doors open at 6 p.m. BINGO will start at 7 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. The cost is $15 per person. Daubers will be available for purchase. Concession will be available.

For more information, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

History recording session planned

WEST MILTON — A Milton Memories oral history recording session, “Reflections,” will take place on Monday evening, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in the West Milton Municipal Building at 701 S. Miami Street (Route 48).

The topic will be “Reflections of the COVID Pandemic.” The panel will consist of Virgil Gallagher, Dr. Bill Ginn (after 8 p.m.), Dr. Clifton Poling, Matt Gingrich, Jim Sarver, Scott Fogle, plus teenagers Paige Barnes and, after 8 p.m., Peyton Brown. They will be discussing the various ways COVID has affected their lives.

The sessions are open to the public and audience participation is encouraged. The recording will be done by Tom Beck. For further information, call Barb at 937-698-6559 or Susie at 937-698-6798.

Veterans Coffee and Breakfast set

TROY — Congressman Warren Davidson and full breakfast by the DAR will be held at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9-11 a.m.

Meet your Representative to Congress, Warren Davidson, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is proud to once again host the 8th district representative. Join them for breakfast by the DAR and conversation with Representative Davidson. Meet them at 9 a.m. at 2245 South County Road 25A, in Troy, just north of the driving range.