Weekend Sports Roundup

MIDDLETOWN — The Troy volleyball team ran into a strong Middletown Fenwick squad Saturday, suffering its first loss of the season by scores of 24-26, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20.

Anna Boezi had 10 kills and four blocks and Macie Taylor had 12 kills, three blocks and 11 digs.

Kasey Sager had five blocks, Ella Fogarty had 17 assists and nine digs and Lauren Rice had 12 digs.

Troy Christian 3,

Northwestern 2

SPRNGFIELD — The Troy Christian volleyball team outlasted Northwestern 25-20, 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9 Saturday.

Hallie Fourman filled out the stat sheet with 23 kills, 18 assists, 22 digs and four aces.

Natalie Courter had 11 kills, 16 assists, 17 digs and four aces and Sarah Johnson had 11 kills and five blocks.

Kathleen Johnsonhad three blocks, Gracie Crumbaker had six aces and 15 digs and Sadie Stout added 12 digs.

FM 3,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team lost to Franklin Monroe 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 Saturday.

Karlee Plozay had 11 kills and Karinne Stormer added nine kills.

Jackie Edmondson had eight kills, Gabi McMahan dished out 27 assists and Claire Bailey had 14 digs.

Jackson Center 3,

Lehman 0

JACKSON CENTER — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-4, 25-18 Saturday to Jackson Center.

Marissa Corner had seven blocks, while Kailee Rank had four kills and three blocks and Layla Platfoot had three blocks.

Megan Carlisle had eight assists and Taylor Geise had 23 digs.

CHCA 3,

Miami East 0

CINCINNATI — The Miami East volleyball team had a tough road match Saturday.

The Vikings lost to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.

Bradford 3,

Northridge 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team cruised to a home win Saturday.

The Railroaders defeated Northridge 25-14, 25-12, 25-20.

SOCCER

Boys

Tippecanoe 3,

Indian Hill 1

TIPP CITY — The Red Devils picked up a home win Saturday.

Keaton Jackson and Jackson Kleather both had one goal and one assist, while Drew Harshbarger also had one goal.

Evan Stonerock had an assist and Michael Jergens had six saves in goal.

Bethel 3,

Dayton Christian 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team won a close game Saturday.

“This was a tale of two halves with the wind being the biggest obstacle,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We jumped out with three first half goals and played some very good soccer early on.

“Unfortunately, we had to switch ends of the field and fought all half long just to get the ball out of the back. Dayton Christian grabbed a hold of the momentum and just never let go. Nolan Flomerfelt made a couple great saves that kept us ahead on the scoreboard. I am proud of my kids for persevering and coming away with the win.”

Jace Houk had two goals and Will Bean scored one.

Kyle Brueckman, Jaiden Hogge and Casey Keesee each had one assist.

Flomerfelt had eight saves in goal.

Lehman 9,

Fairlawn 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team cruised to a 9-1 win over Fairlawn Saturday.

Marti Portabella had five goals and Carlos Lazcano, Daniel Carlisle, Josh George and John Moloney each had one goal.

Nick Minneci had four assists and Alex Lundy and Jude Schmiesing each had one.

Collin Potts had three saves in goal.

Girls

Bethel 4,

Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Bethel girls soccer team recorded a shutout Saturday.

Maddie Montgomery had two goals and one assist and Rhyan Reittinger had two goals.

Reagan Hallum had one assist and one save and Kacie Hensley and Faith Wiley each had one assist.

Lehman Catholic 3,

W. Liberty-Salem 1

WEST LIBERTY — The Lehman Catholic soccer team picked up a road win Saturday.

Ella Monnin had two goals and Callie Giguere added one.

Heidi Toner had three saves in goal.

Miami East 2,

Brookville 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team won a close match Saturday, edging Brookville 2-1.

GOLF

Boys

Milton-Union 195,

Bethel 198

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union picked up a TRC win at Homestead Golf Course Friday.

Nathan Thompson was medalist with 36 for Milton-Union.

Other Bulldog scorers were Grady Vechazone 43, Zach Quesinberry 56 and Colten Alcorn 60.

Bethel scorers were Kyle Brueckman 47, Ben Sonnanstine 47, Grant Beam 50 and Zach Smith 54.