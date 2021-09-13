St. Boniface holding 9th Oktoberfest

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled for Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 on the parish grounds, located at Miami and South Downing streets. The ninth annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance, and children’s activities.

Cabbage Roll Dinners (mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade bread, beverage) are available on Friday, Sept. 24, from 5-9 p.m. BBQ Chicken Dinners (1/2 chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, slaw, dinner roll) will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Dinners are $8.50 each and are dine-in, carry-out, or can be delivered free in the Piqua area. Dinners can be purchased at the Oktoberfest or pre-ordered online at https://stbonifaceoktoberfest.org. All pre-order purchases will be entered into a $50 drawing for each dinner. The deadline to pre-order is Sept. 20. The drawing will be held on Sept. 21. Oktoberfest foods also include bratwurst and other sandwiches, soups, fair fries and waffles, and more.

DJ Dave Burnside will provide music on Friday, Sept. 24, from 7-11 p.m. Guitarist/Vocalist Steven Worley performs on Saturday,Sept. 25, from 7-11 p.m.

A $5, All-Day Pass can be purchased for “Kids Zone.” Joanie Calem, a folk singer/song-writer and storyteller, will perform in the Kids Zone between 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Calem takes audiences on a musical adventure of interactive, fun, thought-provoking songs/stories, guaranteed to provide a delightful time of singing and dancing together. Also in the Kids Zone, there will be balloon artistry between 5-8 p.m. on both Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, as well as face painting, games/prizes, and more.

An Oktoberfest favorite, the Cake Wheel, spins both days with winners receiving baked goods donated by St. Boniface parishioners. The Beer Garden is back, too. At the Pumpkin Patch Raffle Booth, purchasers can deposit tickets on the prizes of their choice. Also, attendees can register for hourly attendance prizes. The Mission Committee sponsors an Inspirational Booth with complimentary religious goods and raffle prizes.

The Major Award Raffle features first and second prizes of $1,000 and $500 cash; three prizes of $100. The 25th Annual St. Boniface Quilt Raffle features two quilts. A full-size “Grandma’s Flower Garden” quilt and an “Hydrangea” lap quilt, will be on display. The raffle tickets for the Major Raffle and Quilt Raffle are $1.00/each or 6/$5.00 Raffle tickets may be purchased at the Oktoberfest, online at https://stbonifaceoktoberfest.org, or by sending the donation to St. Boniface Church, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, Ohio. If sending a donation, be sure to include name, address, phone number, and write the raffle name on the envelope. Winners need not be present to win.

Oktoberfest chairperson, Dave Butt, notes the Oktoberfest will operate “rain or shine” under the big tent and in the Angelo Caserta Activities Center. Oktoberfest hours are Friday, Sept. 24, 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25, 4:30-11 p.m. “Sie sind herzlich eingeladen” — the public is invited to join in the celebration. There will be games, prizes, food, and fun for all ages. There is no admission charge. Proceeds benefit the parish’s general fund. For more information, contact the parish office (937-773-1656).