Newton Twp. crash claims life

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A head-on crash on State Route 718 claimed the life on one of the drivers on Monday evening.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Pleasant Hill Fire Department, Pleasant Hill Rescue, and Union Township Life Squad, were dispatched to St. Rt. 718 about a mile west of the Village of Pleasant Hill around 5:45 p.m.

Miami County deputies arrived and reported the crash was a head-on with entrapment. CareFlight was requested but asked to stand down after it was determined that one of the victims had died.

Sgt. Randy Slusher of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that preliminary investigation determined that a blue sedan was eastbound on St. Rt. 718 when the driver, for reasons unknown, went left of center and struck a westbound SUV head-on.

Both vehicles remained partially on the roadway.

The male driver of the sedan was trapped in the wreckage. When it was determined that he had not survived, CareFlight returned to their base.

The female driver of the SUV was transported by Union Township Life Squad to Upper Valley Medical Center “as a precautionary measure,” said Slusher.

A juvenile passenger in the SUV was taken by a family member to an area hospital to be checked out.

No names have been released and the crash is under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team members.

St. Rt. 718 was closed for about two hours.