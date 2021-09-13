Miami County remembers

Fireworks light the sky over the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday as part of the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11/01.

Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall reflects on the events of 20 years ago as he tours the Tunnels to Towers exhibit in Troy on Friday.

As dusk falls over Miami County on Saturday, a steady line of visitors tour the Tunnel to Towers exhibit in downtown Troy.

Assistant Troy Fire Chief Eric Krites preforms the traditional bell salute for fallen firefighters during Saturday’s Memorial Service on Miami County Courthouse Plaza. Standing behind Krites are Miami County Veterans Affairs Commissioner Robert Steggemann, left, and Chief Matt Simmons of the Troy Fire Department.

Retired FDNY Chief Herbert Penner speaks to guests during Saturday’s Memorial Service at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza.

A cannoneer fires a salute at 10:03 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on Saturday. The artillery salute was fired on the minute coinciding with each aircraft impact on 9/11/01.