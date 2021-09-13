Miami County Commissioners thank community for participation in 9/11 ceremonies

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners wish to publicly thank those who participated in this past weekend’s ceremonies commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as the contributions of numerous organizations and volunteers that made the weekend’s events successful.

“The past few days have been remarkable,” said Commission President Gregory Simmons. “The opportunity to experience the NYFD retired volunteers first hand impressions was unforgettable. Having the Miami County Veterans Services Commission host the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation was a true privilege, and I believe our county did an excellent job honoring those who lost their lives on that day.”

“This is a solemn occasion and what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 is not something we look back on with fondness,” said Commission Vice-President Ted Mercer. “But, it is important that we understand what happened and we recapture the spirit our country had in the days following that horrific event. We rallied together as a nation and that is an important lesson we cannot forget. We are grateful for the thousands of people who came to experience the events throughout Miami County this past weekend.”

“This could not have happened without the generous support of multiple organizations and hundreds of people,” said Commission Member Wade Westfall. “The Troy Foundation, the Duke Foundation, the Robinson Fund, Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center, and Kettering Health Troy Hospital all played critical roles in helping this event take place. We would also like to recognize the efforts of the Miami County Veterans Services, Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Miami County Agricultural Society, Miami County Fair Board, city of Troy, local first responders, and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the weekend. Our entire Board of County Commissioners thanks each and every one of these groups and individuals.”