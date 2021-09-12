Weekend Football Roundup

PIQUA — In a battle of unbeatens, the Piqua football team dominated Xenia from the start in 35-6 victory.

The Indians increased their regular season win streak to nine games and improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

Xenia dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the MVL.

Jasiah Medley went 61 yards for a touchdown on Piqua’s first offensive play and the Indians never looked back.

Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

Elijah Frazier caught an eight-yard TD pass and Trombley’s kick made it 14-0 after one quarter.

After Xenia cut the deficit to 14-6, Piqua finished the game with 21 unanswered points.

Dre’Sean Roberts caught a 70-yard TD pass from Brady Ouhl and Trombley’s kick made it 21-0 at halftime.

Medley added a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter and a seven-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, with Trombley hitting both kicks.

Medley now has 11 touchdowns on the season and had 189 yards rushing on 20 carries, while Bryson Roberts added 78 yards on 14 carries.

Ouhl completed 11 of 17 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dre’Sean Roberts had five catches for 107 yards.

On defense, Braiden Strayer, Medley and Sam Schmiesing all had interceptions.

Schmiesing led the defense with nine tackles and Tanner Kemp added six.

Piqua will play at Sidney Friday night in MVL action.

Tippecanoe 49,

West Carrollton 7

TIPP CITY — The Red Devils improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL with an easy win.

After West Carrollton returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Tipp ripped off 49 unanswered points.

Griffin Caldwell had touchdown runs of 57 and 61 yards.

Cayd Everhart and Liam Poronsky both scored on six yard TD runs.

Poronsky threw touchdown passes of 25 yards to Jason Rindler and 18 yards to Zach Butera and Rindler returned an interception 28 yards for a score.

Jackson Kleather was perfect 7-for-7 on PAT kicks.

Caldwell had 157 yards on six carries and Everhart rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries.

Poronsky completed five of nine passes for 69 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Butera had two catches for 39 yards and Rindler had two catches for 32 yards.

Everhart had 10 tackles on defense and Josh Dietz added seven.

Ethan Biggs had 2.5 of Tipp’s 10 sacks.

Lawson Cook, Daivd Chavz and Davis Featherstone all had two sacks and Cook recovered a fumble.

Tippecanoe will play at Stebbins Friday night.

TRC

Troy Christian 44,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — Troy Christian rushed for 224 yards as a team in a win over Covington to open TRC play.

Troy Christian improved to 3-1 overall, while Covington dropped to 0-4.

Landon Rich had touchdown runs of three and 12 yards and had 140 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Lee Burkett had touchdown runs of two and one yards and Jonathan Haddad had a 15-yard TD run.

Gavin Blore returned the second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Burkett completed five of six passes for 100 yards and Zach Weaver caught four passes for 60 yards.

Chase Brown had nine tackles for the Eagles defense.

Josh Ronicker had eight tackles, Burkett had seven tackles and an interception and Paul McDonald added seven tackles.

Jensen Wagoner led the rushing attack for Covington with nine carries for 49 yards.

Troy Christian hosts Milton-Union in a big TRC game Friday, while Covington will play Bethel.

Milton-Union 55,

Lehman 7

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic had an early 7-0 lead, but Milton-Union dominated after that Saturday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30 & 0 Field in a TRC opener.

Milton-Union is 3-1 overall, while Lehman dropped to 0-4.

Michael McFarland made a spectacular catch of a 22-yard pass on fourth down from Donovan O’Leary to get Lehman on the board.

But, Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh made plays all over the field, scoring on both runs and catching passes, along with intercepting two passes.

Milton-Union has a big game at Troy Christian Friday night, while Lehman plays at Miami East.

Northridge 57,

Miami East 29

DAYTON — The Vikings had leads of 6-0 and 9-6 early before losing their TRC opener Friday night.

Miami East dropped to 1-3 overall.

Austin Francis returned the opening kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown and Jacob Roeth added a 40-yard field goal to put East up 9-6.

Francis added a two-yard run in the second quarter to get East within 18-15, but Northridge scored the next 26 points.

Roeth threw TD passes of 20 yards to Michael Hohenstein and 38 yards to Francis and kicked both PATs to cap the East scoring.

Roeth completed three of four passes for 99 yards and Nick Shields had a 41-yard reception.

Francis led the rushing attack with 130 yards on 22 carries.

Max Wittenmyer had eight tackles, while Aaron Mills, Brayden Young, Shields, David Davis and Roeth all had six tackles.

East will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.

Riverside 48,

Bethel 14

DEGRAFF — The Bethel football team dropped its TRC opener on the road Friday night.

Bethel, 0-4, will host Covington Friday night.

Bethel had the final two scores of the game Friday night.

Will Reittinger ran two yards for a touchdown and Remmi Brannan ran five yards for a score.

Nico Golden caught a two-point PAT pass.

Reittinger forced a fumble and had six tackles, while Kenny Wise had 13 tackles and two sacks.

Nick Cain had nine tackles and one sack and Eli Currier had nine tackles.

Eli Alberti had seven tackles.

WOAC

National Trail 37,

Bradford 6

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in WOAC play.

The Railroaders will host Preble Shawnee Friday night.