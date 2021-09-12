Weekend Cross Country Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys finished third in the Troy Twilight Invitational race, while Piqua finished seventh and Newton finished 15th.

Troy’s runners included Will Schaefer, 8, 17:05.1; Matthew Spayde, 9, 17:05.1; Kyle McCord, 29, 17:40.8; Luke Plaisier, 38, 17:54.9 and Cooper Gambrell, 63, 18:31.1.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 17, 17:16.6; Nolan Campbell, 23, 17:23.5; Jesse Furman, 33, 17:50.7; Paul Hinds, 42, 18:02.3; Tommy Grise, 85, 18:59.1; Cael Barr, 99, 19:21.5 and Jackson Lyman, 101, 19:22.8.

Newton’s runners included Robert Ingle, 49, 18:14.8; Joshua Thompson, 96, 19:18.0; Dylan Bauer, 112, 19:59.1; Liam Woods, 121, 20:11.0 and Jaden Deaton, 124, 20:17.1.

In the gray race, Milton-Union finished fifth and Troy finished 10th.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Eric Trittschuh, 7, 18:34.9; Kyle Bostick, 8, 18:38.0; Collin Thomas, 32, 19:25.3; Jacob Grube, 45, 19:51.8; John Ritchey, 61, 20:17.5; Liam Hartley, 76, 20:46.6 and Austin Shoemaker, 131, 22:00.4.

Troy’s top seven included Ryan Penny, 56, 20:11.2; Andrew Oates, 70, 20:35.5; Nathan Timmerman, 72, 20:37.3; Noah Zink, 77, 20:47.8; Adam Timmerman, 86, 21:02.9; Matthew Stamps, 88, 21:03.3; and Aidan Evans, Troy, 111, 21:29.6.

Running for Piqua were Owen Quinter, 158, 23:20.3 and Owen Fast, 207, 27:07.7.

Running for Newton was Joe Woodward-Roeth, 127, 21:54.4.

Mason Invitational

MASON — The Tippecanoe boys finished 14th at the Mason Invitational.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Allan Murray, 42, 17:05.4; Dylan Taylor, 76, 17:28.0; Kalib Tolle, 89, 17:36.5; Ben Brunswick, 99, 17:44.0; Willy Hept, 106, 17:49.1; Elliot Murray, 109, 17:50.1 and Ben Huber, 111, 17:52.3.

Bearcat Invitational

SPENCERVILLE — The Covington boys cross country team finished second in the Bearcat Invitational Red race and Bradford finished 10th.

Covington’s top seven included Asher Long, 3, 17:12.1; Mic Barhorst, 13, 18:36.4; Tyler Alexander, 17, 18:57.6; Tanner Palsgrove 23, 19:10.2; Devin Brummitt, 30, 19:23.1; Beck Wilson, 37, 19:56.1 and Drew Gessner, 38, 20:31.4.

Bradford’s runners included Hayden Nicoldemus, 42, 20:19.8; Hunter Biddlestone, 65, 21:38.3; Owen Beachler, 69, 21:56.4; Dalton Reck, 72, 22:09.2; Stephen Stewart, 108, 29:20.7and Logan Daugherty, 109, 30:29.5.

Running for Lehman Catholic were Hezekiah Bezy, 36, 19:53.3 and Matthew Galbreath, 99, 25:23.7.

Brookville Invitational

BROOKVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys finished fifth at the Brookville Invitational and Miami East finished eighth.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Mason Kinninger, 22, 18:55.3; Charlie Stueve, 26, 19:01.8; Addison Huber, 31, 19:07.7; Isaac Clark, 39, 19:18.4; Tristan Collier, 45, 19:28.9; Leo Hartman, 55, 19:40.6 and Blake McCullough, 62, 19:48.4.

Miami East’s top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 6, 17:58.4; Andrew Grant, 37, 19:15.0; Clark Bennett, 40, 19:20.5; Josh Amheiser, 48, 19:34.2; Coleton Moore, 87, 20:39.2; Caleb Richter, 112, 21:23.0 and Rowen Gipe, 114, 21:25.7.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Bethel boys cross country team finished 30th at the Tiffin Carnival.

Bethel’s top seven included Trent Schweikhardt, 72, 18:25.4; John Daugherty, 115, 19:18.9; Bryce Schweikhardt, 169, 20:34.6; Austin Hawkins, 177, 20:42.6; Landon Endsley, 196, 21:37.9; Alejandro Alvarez, 216, 23:28.5 and Ethan Moore, 222, 24:02.1.

GIRLS

Troy Twilight

TROY — The Troy girls finished ninth at the Troy Twilight Invitational Scarlet race and Milton-Union finished 13th.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 16, 20:10.1; Ashley Kyle, 50, 21:36.6; Millie Peltier, 56, 21:42.1; Claire Harju, 69, 22:10.0; Lily Zimmerman, 79, 22:27.0; Morgan Maxwell, 85, 22:43.5 and Hannah Brooks, 89, 22:47.9.

Milton-Union runners included Maddie Stasiak, 39, 21:16.3; Ty Parsons, 80, 22:32.6; Karlee Thomas, 115, 23:50.2; Madison Coate, Milton-Union, 131, 24:45.7 and Marissa Twentier, 143, 31:18.6.

Running for Piqua was Cassie Schrubb, 36, 21:03.0.

Running for Newton was McKenna Downing, 37, 21:11.4.

In the Gray race, Troy finished eighth, Troy Christian finished 10th and Piqua finished 12th.

Troy’s top seven included Isabel Westerheide, 43, 24:44.1; Allison Kyle, 46, 24:55.0; Laura Craft, 51, 25:05.9; Alli McDermitt, 60, 25:31.2; SaidaDdamba, 67, 25:41.7; Grace Cole, 85, 26:10.4 and Nailah Ddamba, 94, 26:42.7.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 14, 23:13.4; Gwen Harris, 41, 24:35.; Alaina Rogers, 50, 25:01.2; Annaliese Erdahl, 79, 26:05.3; Lila Echemann, 106, 27:31.0 and Cailyn Dickey, 122, 28:41.1.

Piqua’s top seven included Lienne Casey, 53, 25:10.7; Abby Lambert, 55, 25:15.2; Ashlyn Geathardt, 63, 25:34.5; Berklee Webster, 72, 25:46.0; Lucy Weiss, 92, 26:36.0; Alyssa Arthur, 101, 27:21.8 and Miranda Sweetman, 112, 27:53.5.

Running for Newton was Ashley Evans, 84, 26:09.2.

Mason Invitational

MASON — The Tippecanoe girls finished seventh at the Mason Invitational.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Annie Sinning, 9, 19:25.3; Gracie Wead, 36, 20:37.6; Shelby Hept, 52, 20:58.9; Leda Anderson, 73, 21:24.0; Libby Krebs, 102, 21:55.7; Katie Landsi, 108, 21:58.9 and Laely Bishop, 163, 23:03.1.

Bearcat Invitational

SPENCERVILLE — The Covington girls cross country team finished fifth in the Bearcat Invitational Red race and Bradford finished eighth.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 9, 21:33.0; Johanna Welborn, 10, 21:43.6; Teylor Meyer, 42, 25:03.3; Makayla Vanderhorst, 54, 26:30.4; Summer Anderson, 63, 27:50.2; Yelena Weaver, 70, 32:07.2 and Emily Schafer, 71, 32:30.9.

Bradford’s runners included Austy Miller, 16, 22:17.6; Alexis Barhorst, 45, 25:10.0; Emma Lavey, 53, 26:09.3; Isabella Hamilton, 59, 27:27.6 and Daphne Lavey, 73, 34:59.5.

Brookville Invitational

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East girls cross country team finished fourth at the Brookville Invitational and Tippecanoe was sixth.

Miami East runners included Maryn Gross, 21:19.4; Kiley Davie, 22:07.4; Kendal Staley, 13, 22:32.7; Rhylee Eichhorn, 23, 23:29.2 and Sarah Weaver, 69, 26:46.7.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Kendall Beam, 18, 23:17.6; McKenna Gentry, 31, 24:06.0; Zada Gillenwater, 39, 24:38.7; Adyson Barton, 43, 24:59.3; Mia Larned, 46, 25:09.1; Aila Dunke, 48, 25:23.7 and Kerigan Brenner, 50, 25:58.7.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Bethel girls cross country team finished 20th at the Tiffin Carnival.

The Bees top seven included Kylie Balkcom, 79, 24:54.4; Carmyn Nida, 111, 26:36.6; Josie Rhoades, 131, 28:17.0; Eva Fry, 132, 28:17.1; Abby Murlin, 148, 31:45.2; Jewell Tyler, 150, 36:15.1 and Avery Endsley, 151, 36:29.9.