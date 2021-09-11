Miami County sees steady rise in COVID cases

TROY — As autumn approaches, Miami County has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In August, there were a total of 1,128 new cases in Miami County, with 72 hospitalizations and nine deaths. Overall, Miami County has had 648 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, and five deaths from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,276,738 cases of COVID-19 with 67,694 hospitalizations, 9,019 intensive care admissions and 21,021 resident deaths.

In Miami County, 46,146 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 43.13% of the population. Statewide, 6,148,395 people have been vaccinated, which is 52.60% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

There 11 total administration locations for the vaccine in Miami County:

• Walmart, 1300 E. Ash St. Piqua

• CVS Pharmacy 3402, 115 N. College St., Piqua

• Kroger Pharmacy, 1508 Covington Ave., Piqua

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy

• Troy Meijer, 1900 W. Main St., Troy

• Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy

• Miami County Public Health, 510 W. Water St., Troy

• Walgreens Pharmacy, 20 W. Market St., Troy

• Kroger Pharmacy, 731 W. Market St., Troy

• ARCpoint labs of Tipp City, 1487 W. Main St., Tipp City

• CVS Pharmacy 3476, 914 W. Main St., Tipp City

“The three vaccines currently available are very effective at reducing sever illness and death due to COVID, and by getting a vaccine, we help protect the vulnerable populations, like our children who aren’t yet eligible,” Miami County Public Health official Vicky Knisley-Henry said.

With celebrations over Labor Day weekend having passed, Knisley-Henry said that any impact from the weekend won’t be seen for a few weeks, but MCPH is hopeful that citizens took precautions over Labor Day weekend.

With the rise in positive cases, many are popping up in school districts across the county. Knisley-Henry said that parents are encouraged to have their kids wear a mask to school, and also get vaccinated if they are eligible.

“This can help prevent the spread of COVID and also help prevent absences due to positive cases in schools,” Knisley-Henry said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Troy City Schools had 29 positive test cases this week and 90 positive cases since school began on Aug. 18.

Currently, MCPH recommends social distancing, wearing a mask when social distancing is difficult, and getting the COVID vaccine, the latter of which Knisley-Henry said is the most effective precaution.