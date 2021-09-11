Family celebrates five generations

PIQUA — Paul and Betty Cromes of Piqua welcomed two great-great grandchildren this summer.

The two great-great grandchildren Paul Bexley Seger and Tatum Paige Parke made the fifth generation of the family. Paul Seger, born to Doug and Krissy (Parke) Seger, was born on June 3. Tatum Parke, born to Justin and Cortney Parke, was born on July 22.

Justin Parke and Krissy (Parke) Seger are the children of Brian and Shon (Hicks) Parke. Shon is the daughter of Kendra (Cromes) Beal, and Kendra is the daughter of Paul and Betty Cromes.