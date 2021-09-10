Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 7

SMOKING: An officer was called in reference to a smoking complaint from the boys restroom. After a short investigation, the appropriate charges were filed. The location was redacted.

THEFT: Theft offense reported in the 2700 block of Fairmont Court. Aaron J. Hall, 20, of West Chester, was charged with theft.

BURGLARY: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue due to a burglary complaint at 11:52 a.m. There were no items missing.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Todd Lane for an animal complaint at 3 p.m. An adult female was charged with animals at large. A report was completed.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a crash, which was determined non-injury, at 10 S. Dorset Road at 3:36 p.m. One vehicle was towed, and one driver was cited for failure to yield when entering the roadway.

Sept. 8

TRAFFIC STOP: While on patrol, an officer observed a black Chevrolet Cruze traveling west on McKaig Road at 1:17 a.m. The vehicle was stopped for a speeding violation. Driver was identified and arrested for suspicion of OVI. Report taken.

WARRANT: Officers were made aware of a male with multiple felony warrants who was staying at Motel 6 at 2 a.m. After investigation, one male was taken into custody and released to Shelby County deputies. Drug charges pending. Carolee Lhamon, 60, of Sidney, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, minor misdemeanor possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident. Arnel A. Murphy, 51, of Sidney, was picked up on an out-of-county warrant.

THEFT: On Sept. 8, an officer was made aware of a theft at Needlers that occurred on Sept. 1 while picking up video of an unrelated case. A report was taken.

RECKLESS: Officer was dispatched to the Troy Bus Garage for a vehicle that ran bus red lights. Report completed.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 10 S. Dorset Rd. at 4:39 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on the 1100 block of Troy Urbana Road at 6:13 p.m.

HIT SKIP: An officer responded to Taco Bell, located at 1420 West Main St., in reference to a hit skip accident that occurred in the parking lot at 8:30 p.m. Upon further investigation, the hit skip unit was located and the operator was cited for driving without a license. Case closed.

Sept. 9

WARRANT: Officers made contact with a male in the 400 block of North Madison at 12:11 a.m. The male was taken into custody due to out-of-state warrants.