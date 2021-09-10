Thursday Sports Roundup

The Piqua volleyball team picked up its first win of the year Thursday night in MVL action.

The Lady Indians defeated Greenville 25-23, 25-16, 25-14.

Covington 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Covington volleyball team went on the road and picked up a 25-17, 27-25, 25-12 win over Milton-Union Thursday night.

“We need to keep working on our focus in every set,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Nigella Reck had 13 kills, six aces and nine digs, while Emmaline Kiser had eight kills, eight aces and six digs.

Carlie Besecker had seven kills and two blocks, Taylor Kirker had one blocks, 28 assists, nine digs and seven aces and Lauren York added 10 digs.

Covington is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.

Milton-Union is 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the TRC.

Bethel 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Bethel volleyball team improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the TRC with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 win over Northridge Thursday night.

Karlee Plozay had 20 kills, eight aces and digs and Karinne Stormer had six kills.

Jackie Edmondson had five kills, one block and six digs, Gabi McMahan had 25 assists and one block and Claire Bailey had five digs.

Miami East 3,

Troy Christian 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team evened its record at 4-4 overall and improved to 4-0 in the TRC with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win over Troy Christian.

Meg Gilliand had nine kills, four aces and two blocks and Megan McDownell added eight kills.

Kayly Fetters had five kills and five aces, Kylee McKinney had five kills, Cadence Ray and Anna Rowley both had eight digs and Ava Prince dished out 28 assists.

Tri-Village 3,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Tri-Village volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season.

The Patriots defeated Newton 25-6, 25-18, 25-21 Thursday night.

SOCCER

BOYS

Miamisburg 5,

Troy 0

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys soccer team dropped a road match Thursday night.

Samuel Westfall had 14 saves in goal for the Trojans.

Tippecanoe 5,

Butler 2

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a road win Thursday night.

Keaton Jackson and Jackson Kleather both had one goal and one assist, while Landon Haas and Drew Harshbarger each scored a goal.

Evan Stonerock had an assist and Michael Jergens had seven saves in goal for Tippecanoe, 5-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL.

Miami East 9,

Lehman 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team topped Lehman Catholic 9-1 in TRC action Thursday night.

Trenton Maxson had four goals and one assist, while Colin McEldowney had three goals and two assists.

Trey Kreitzer had one goal and two assists and Caleb Stone scored a goal.

Ethan Gudorf had two assists and Dylan Barnes and Luke Kaymaker were both credited with one assist.

Collen Gudorf had one save in goal.

Marti Portabella scored off an assist from Cole Bostick for Lehman.

Ryan Armstrong had 12 saves in goal.

Bethel 6.

Shawnee 2

SPRINGFIELD — Bethel used five goals in the second half to improve to 5-0-1 on the season.

“We exploded in the second half,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We lacked a little urgency in the first half. We regrouped at halftime to completely control the match.”

Jace Houck had three goals and two assists.

Casey Keesee had one goal and one assist and Ethan Tallmadge and Grant Bean scored goals.

Kyle Brueckman and Nolan Folomerfelt had assists.

Troy Christian 5,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian boys soccer team cruised to a win over Milton-Union Thursday in TRC action.

Alex Free and Josh Brubaker scored two goals and Miles Gordon added one.

Evan Murphy, Aidan Barnishin and Conner Bollinger all had assists.

Newton 3,

TV South 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team picked up a TRC win.

Josh Fisher had one goal and one assist and Ely Cook and Kamron Craig both scored goals.

Dan Fisher had an assist and Blake Reish had eight saves in goal.

GIRLS

Lehman 2,

Miami East 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Miami East in TRC action Thursday night.

Ella Black and Eva Dexter both had one goal and one assist for Lehman.

Heidi Toner had three saves in goal.

Milton-Union 1,

Troy Christian 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union and Troy Christian girls soccer teams tied 1-1.

Aulbrey Hergenrather scored the Milton-Union goal on a penalty kick.

Shawnee 2,

Bethel 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel girls soccer team lost on the road in SRC action Thursday night.

TV South 2,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team lost a home match in WOAC action.

Reese Hess and Breanna Ingle each had eight saves in goal for the Indians.

TENNIS

Troy 3,

Butler 2

VANDALIA — The Troy girls tennis team got a 3-2 win over Vandalia-Butler Thursday.

“It was a good bounce back win against an always competitive Butler team,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “We lost a couple close matches against Tecumseh that didn’t go our way the day before. I was happy to see our team win some close matches today.”

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost to Natalie Schoenherr 6-0, 6-0; Esha Patel defeated Dani Riggs 6-3, 7-5 and Josie Romick defeated Hannah Falknor 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

“Esha played more aggressive today and volleyed much better,” Goldner said. “The match came down to Josie. who lost a long three-set match to Tecumseh, but pulled through for the team, winning 7-6, 7-6.”

In doubles, Madailein Logan and Tama Rajab defeated Jenna Sutter and Kaitlin Peyton 6-2, 6-2 and Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers lost to Lily Susag and Morgan Britton 6-1, 6-0.

“Madailein and Taima are playing consistent tennis at first doubles,” Goldner said.

Troy improved to 8-2 with the win.

Piqua 4,

West Carrollton 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team picked up an MVL win Thursday.

In singles, Izzy King defeated Maunira Airpova 6-1, 6-0; Diya Patel defeated Amber Hudepohl 6-3, 6-3 and Lauren Hicks lost to Atumn Brewer 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant defeated Sam Sawyer and Jade Neal 7-6, 6-0 and Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard defeated Charlotte Doolan Kristin Barnette 6-0, 6-0.

GOLF

BOYS

Covington 182,

Troy Christian 201

PIQUA — Covington boys golf team won a TRC match on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Cam Haines was medalist with a 44 for Covington.

Other Covington scores were Connor Humphrey 45, Hunter Ray 46, Matt Dieperink 47, Garret Fraley 50, Bryson Hite 50.

Troy Christian scores were Zane Harris 45, Marcus Rowe 49, Goldie Miller 53, Luke Redmond 54, Chase Dohme 60, Jesse Barnard 60.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 213

Fairmont 242

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team got a home win at Cassel Hills Thursday.

Red Devil scores were Katie Smith 52, Olivia Kruesch 52, Abigail Poston 53, Delaney Delcamp 56, Annaleigh Lambert 61.