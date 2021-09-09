Wednesday Sports Roundup

TROY — It was not what Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor had hoped to see from his team in the Trojans final match at Miami Shores this season.

But, it was good enough for Troy to improve to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL with a 180-198 win over Stebbins.

“It was just one of those nights,” Evilsizor said. “It is not what we were hoping for, but a win is a win. Fortunately, we were still able to get a win. We have the MVL tournament in about two weeks. That is what we are working towards. We have a couple 18-hole tournaments before that to see where we are at.”

Troy scores were Henry Johnston 43, Brayden Schwartz 45, Bryce Massingill 46, Zane Huelsman 46, Luke Huber 47 and John Kneisley 48.

Tippecanoe 172,

Milton-Union 192

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys golf team defeated Milton-Union 172-192 in non-conference action Tuesday at Homestead Golf Course.

Braden Bottles led Tippecanoe with a 41.

Other Tipp scorers were Collin Maalluf 42, Matt Salmon 43 and Eli Voisard 46.

Milton-Union’s Nathan Thompson was medalist with a 39.

Other Bulldog scorers were Colin Fogle 40, Grady Vechazone 45 and Colten Alcorn 67.

GIRLS

Greenville 185,

Piqua 215

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team dropped a match on the front nine of Echo Hills in MVL action.

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson was medalist with 38.

Kenzi Anderson and Ivy Lee led Piqua, with both carding a 48.

Other Piqua scores were Carsyn Meckstroth 54, Brayden Shaner 65, Marin Funderburg 67 and Madi Brake 70.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Troy 3,

Xenia 1

XENIA — The Troy girls soccer team picked up a 3-1 win over Xenia on the road Tuesday night.

Leah Harnish, Aubrey Murphy and Kara Steinke had one goal each.

Maddison Manson and Eva Raskay both had assists.

Jovie Studebaker had six saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 9,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team gave Tippecanoe a battle for a half Wednesday night at Wertz Stadium.

Makenzie Chinn scored an early goal for the Red Devils and it remained 1-0 until late in the first half when Tipp picked up a second goal.

The Red Devils added seven goals in the second half.

TENNIS

Tecumseh 4,

Troy 1

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team is 7-2 on the season after a home loss.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost to Olivia Walrath 6-1, 6-3; Esha Patel lost to Erica Kelly 7-6 (2), 6-3 and Josie Romick lost to Sophia Walrath 7-6 (10), 1-6, 1-0 (10-7).

In doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Mackee Miller and Jessica Shampson 6-3, 6-3 and Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers lost to Jasmin Morales and Emma Kelly 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Miamisburg 5,

Piqua 0

MIAMISBURG — The Piqua girls tennis team dropped a road match Tuesday.

In singles, Izzy King lost to Eden Hill 6-1, 6-1; Diya Patel lost to Nithya Paruchuri 6-0, 6-0; and Lauren Hicks lost to Gemma Bartley 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant lost to Adrienne and Mary Kate Bussert 6-1, 6-0 and Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard lost to Allie Hubler and Madison Bensen 7-6 (1), 7-5.