Troy volleyball wins battle of unbeatens with Tippecanoe in MVL action

TIPP CITY — The much anticipated showdown between unbeatens Troy and Tippecanoe volleyball teams took place Thursday night at Pat Wampler Gymnasium.

And it was certainly worth the wait for the Trojans, who avenged two losses from last season with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory in MVL action.

After marathon freshman and JV matches, first serve didn’t happen until 8:50 p.m., with the match finishing at 10 p.m.

Troy is now 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the MVL, while Tippecanoe drops to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

The first two sets were close until Troy pulled away late, while the Trojans were in control from early on in the third set.

In the opening set, a service run by Morgan Kaiser, that included an ace and a tip by Macie Taylor, helped Troy take a 20-15 lead.

After an exchange of hitting errors gave Troy a 23-19 lead, Ellie Fogarty served out the set, including an ace.

In the second set, an ace by Taylor and an attack by Fogarty that Tipp couldn’t handle helped the Trojans take an 11-7 lead.

Georgia Tech commit Anna Boezi then began to make her presence felt.

She and Tippecanoe’s Ashley Aselage had kills for sideouts, before Brynn Siler served Troy to an 18-12 lead.

Boezi had another kill, before Siler served back-to-back aces.

Taylor had a tip for a sideout, before a kill by Tippecanoe’s Alex Voisard helped the Red Devils cut the deficit to 20-16.

Taylor countered with a kill and Troy took a 23-17 lead when Boezie had a kill on Lauren Rice’s serve.

After Tipp crept withing 23-20 on Voisard’s serve, Siler had a kill for sideout to give Troy set point at 24-20 and the Trojans finished it off on the next point.

In the third set, Troy broke a 3-3 deadlock with two points on Boezi’s serve including a Morgan Kaiser kill and the Trojans were never headed.

Kasey Sager had a block on Kaiser’s serve to help increased the lead to 8-4.

Tipp got as close as 10-9 when Alexa Mader had a kill for sideout and Hannah Wildermuth served an ace.

Following a block by Kaiser for sideout, Fogarty served Troy to a 15-9 lead.

She had an ace, Kaiser had a kill, Boezi had a block and Siler had a spike in the run.

Following a Tipp timeout, Gustavson had a kill to get the Red Devils within 15-10.

But, Boezi had a kill and Kaiser served three points, including a block by Sager to make it 21-12.

Taylor and Fogarty had kills to make the lead 23-14 and Boezi finished things off with a kill, setting off a wild celebration by the Troy team before running oveer to be congratulated by the Trojan student section.

Troy will have another challenge with Fenwick Monday, while Tipp will face Piqua for the second time Monday, this time at home.