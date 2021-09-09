Troy 2021 Hall of Fame class includes four

All four members of the 2021 Troy High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class will likely best be remembered for their exploits on the football field, but all four also excelled in multiple sports during their playing days at Troy.

The Class of 2021 — along with the Class of 2020, which missed out on its induction ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic — will be honored this weekend in a series of events that includes being recognized before Friday’s football game against Stebbins and formally introduced during a dinner and induction ceremony Saturday.

The Class of 2021 includes: Dick Carnes (Class of 1950), Daryl Chavis (Class of 1960), Aaron Johnson (Class of 1986) and Shane Carter (Class of 2005).

Here’s a closer look at the 2021 Troy High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class:

Dick Carnes

On the football field, Carnes became one of the first 1,000-yard rushers in school history. In 1949, he and Bussie Favorite both rushed for more than 1,000 yards, becoming the first two running backs in school history to do so.

Carnes played fullback, wide receiver, defensive end and kicker in his three-year varsity career. As a senior, he earned All-Miami Valley League honors, rushing for 1,000 yards, while also scoring 16 touchdowns and kicking 20 extra points. He was honorable mention All-Ohio as a defensive end and was selected for the North-South All-Star Game.

He also was a three-year letterwinner in track and field, qualifying for state in the shot put as a senior. As a junior, he won MVL titles in the 110-yard high hurdles and high jump, while also taking second in the shot put. As a junior, he won MVL titles in the 100 hurdles, 180 hurdles and shot put, while taking third in the high jump.

Carnes won three varsity letters in basketball, as well as All-MVL honors as a junior and senior.

Daryl Chavis

Chavis was an All-Ohio athlete in both football and basketball for the Trojans.

On the football field, he was a four-year varsity letterwinner. As a junior, he was named All-Area. As a senior, he had seven receiving touchdowns, earning first-team All-MVL honors, as well as All-Area and honorable mention All-Ohio. He was selected to play in the North-South All-Star game.

Chavis also won four varsity letters in basketball. He was honorable mention All-Ohio and first-team All-MVL as both a junior and senior.

He also earned three varsity letters in track and field.

Aaron Jonnson

Johnson was the quarterback and a leader on the Troy football team that went 12-1 and reached the Division I state semifinals.

That season he threw for more than 1,000 yards in Troy’s run-based offense, while only throwing one interception. He was named first-team All-Greater Miami Valley Conference, first-team All-Southwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio.

Johnson was a three-year letterwinner in basketball, earning All-GMVC and All-Southwest District honors.

He was a four-year letterwinner in track and field. As a senior, he was a state qualifier in the long jump. He also won a GMVC title in the 400 relay. As a junior, he set a school record in the long jump and was a district qualifier. As a sophomore, he was second in the GMVC in the 400 relay and third in the long jump.

Following his graduation from Troy, he went on to play football at the U.S. Naval Academy. He served as an officer in the Navy for five years following graduation, before returning to Troy to live and coach (football, basketball and track).

Shane Carter

Carter started his athletic career at Troy solely as a basketball player, but joining the football team as a junior proved to be the right move.

He was a two-year starter on the football field at both receiver and safety, earning All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and All-Southwest District honors.

Carter also was a standout on the basketball court, earning three varsity letters, All-GWOC and All-Southwest District honors. He is the fourth-leading scorer in school history and one of just four boys basketball players to score more than 1,000 points in his career.

Following his playing days at Troy, Carter went on to play football at the University of Wisconsin, starting two years at free safety. In 2007, he led the Big Ten in interceptions (seven), which was third nationally. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Carter would later become the football coach at Springfield Northwestern High School. He was the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division Coach of the Year in 2018, winning a conference title and taking the team to the playoffs for the first team in school history.

He currently serves as executive director of the Lincoln Community Center in Troy.