Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 27

ROBBERY: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Frederick Garland Road and South Rangeline Road in Union Township at 5:10 p.m. in reference to a theft in progress complaint. It was learned the suspect was fleeing with a bicycle he had stolen from the property. The male was subsequently found and was placed under arrest for robbery. The suspect was charged with robbery due him reportedly threatening to kill the victim while the victim followed the suspect. Michael E. Stevens, 20, of Trotwood, was charged with second-degree felony robbery in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: The Sheriff’s Office received a sex offense complaint in Elizabeth Township. Upon further investigation, the reporting party turned over multiple computers to have them searched for possible child pornography. This case is pending further investigation.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 4:09 p.m. in the area of East State Route 571 and South State Route 202 in Bethel Township.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the area of State Route 721 and West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township in reference to a non-injury accident at 6:32 p.m. After further investigation, it was found a driver of one of the involved vehicles had an active misdemeanor warrant out of Miami County. He was taken into custody without incident. This case is closed.

THEFT: A deputy responded on a report of license plates being stolen off the caller’s vehicle on the 7300 block of Kessler Frederick Road in Monroe Township at 8:44 p.m. The license plates were entered as stolen. There are no suspects or leads. This case is suspended.

THEFT: A vehicle was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Experiment Farm Road in Troy between 7:30 a.m. and 9:35 p.m.

Aug. 28

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 4:19 a.m. in the area of East Peterson Road and Union Shelby Road in Staunton Township.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded on the report of an accident with possible injuries in the area of East State Route 571 and South State Route 201 in Bethel Township. An individual was charged with driving under suspension, failure to yield, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Aug. 29

OVI: A deputy stopped a vehicle for a moving violation near the Interstate-75 ramp near mile marker 74 at 2:28 a.m. After further investigation, the driver who was identified as Lisa Behnke was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A deputy responded to a disorderly report at the Vault, 761 N. County Road 25A, Troy, at 2:32 a.m. After further investigation, one male was trespassed from the bar and transported by squad for injuries sustained in a fight.

Aug. 30

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 1100 block of South Shiloh Road in Newton Township on a theft complaint. After further investigation, it was reported that a 1957 Chevrolet 210 was stolen from the residence somewhere between 9 p.m. Aug. 29 and 6 p.m. Aug. 30. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen and a BOLO was sent out to Miami and adjacent counties. This case is pending.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a equipment violation on Stonyridge Avenue in Troy. Upon further investigation, the driver was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for the equipment violation.

Aug. 31

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of East Grant and South Main streets in Piqua at 1:50 a.m. After further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. The front seat passenger was charged with possession of marijuana. The driver was cited for the equipment violation.

THEFT: A deputy spoke with an individual wanting to report a theft at 11:08 a.m. at Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2775 S. County Road 25A in Concord Township. The case is pending.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy stopped a vehicle in the Ulbrichs parking lot on South Wayne Street in Piqua at 2:38 p.m. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates. The plates belong to another vehicle. This case is closed.

TRESPASSING: There was a trespassing complaint at 3:29 p.m. on the 4500 block of Deweese Road in Staunton Township. A female was trespassed from the property.