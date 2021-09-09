News Miami Co. welcomes 9/11 Tribute Truck By Michael Ullery - September 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 anniversary tribute truck crosses the Adams Street Bridge on Friday evening on its way to West Main Street in Troy where it will be open to the public this weekend. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 anniversary tribute truck crosses the Adams Street Bridge on Friday evening on its way to West Main Street in Troy where it will be open to the public this weekend.