Miami Co. welcomes 9/11 Tribute Truck

By
Michael Ullery
-

The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 anniversary tribute truck crosses the Adams Street Bridge on Friday evening on its way to West Main Street in Troy where it will be open to the public this weekend.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

