Daughters of the American Revolution sponsoring essay contests

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — Students in Miami and Shelby counties are invited to participate in nationwide essay contests sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Students in grades 5-8 may participate in the American History Essay Contest, which was established to encourage young people to think creatively about the nation’s history and learn about a particular historical topic. This year’s topic is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. One essay at each grade level will be selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition.

Students in grades 9-12 may participate in the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest, which was established to encourage high school students to learn about someone who played a role in the American Revolution, in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. One essay will be selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation. Chapter winners will receive a winner’s certificate and bronze medal. Chapter winners of the high school essay contest only will also receive a $50 monetary award.

Essays should be emailed to Mary Knapke, the Schools Chair for the local Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter of the DAR, at DARessaycontests@gmail.com by Monday, Oct. 4.