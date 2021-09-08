Tuesday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team picked up a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 win over Sidney Tuesday.

Troy, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the MVL, will play at Tippecanoe Thursday in an MVL showdown.

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 7-0 with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-7 win over Fairborn Tuesday night.

“We started slow with nine errors in the first set, but in the second and third set ball control was up to par with lots of quick movements to the ball resulting in very few errors and lots of quick attacks,” Tippeccanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Serve receive was outstanding and our serving was aggressive. Many good efforts and contributions by the entire squad. Not an easy place to play due to the low ceiling, but as soon as the team adjusted it was fun to watch.”

Ashley Aselage had 13 kills and two blocks, Olivia Gustavson had 10 kills, Alex Voisard had five kills and four aces and Alex Mader and Charlene Ballard had five kills.

Hannah Wildermuth had two blocks, 10 digs and 35 assists and Mara Sessions served three aces.

Tippecanoe will host Troy in a battle of unbeatens Thursday.

Stebbins 3,

Piqua 1

DAYTON — The Piqua volleyball team came up short in a bid for its first win, losing 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20.

Covington 3,

Northridge 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team won 25-8, 25-7, 25-14 in SRC action to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the SRC.

Taylor Kirker had 11 aces and 13 assistss and Nigella Reck had six aces and 10 kills.

Kierra Hinnegan had six aces and Emmaline Kiser added five aces and two blocks.

Lauren York had two aces and Carlie Besecker had four kills and four blocks.

Bethel 3,

Lehman 1

TIPP CITY —The Bethel volleyball team defeated Lehman Catholic 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-17 Tuesday in TRC action.

Karlee Plozay had 17 kills and 19 digs for Bethel.

Jackie Edmundson had nine kills and two blocks and Karinne Stormer added seven kills, three aces and 16 digs.

Gabi McMahan dished out 28 assists and had 13 digs, Allison Schenck served three aces and Claire Bailey had 14 digs.

For Lehman, Marissa Corner had seven kills and six blocks and Taylor Geise had six kills and 12 digs.

Kate Stewart had five kills, five blocks and nine digs and Caroline Wesner had 14 assists and 11 digs.

Megan Carlisle had 10 assists and Kailee Rank had 10 digs.

Miami East 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Miami East volleyball team defeated Milton-Union 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 in TRC action Thursday.

Riverside 3,

Troy Christian 0

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian volleyball team lost a road match to Riverside 27-25, 25-17, 26-24 in TRC action Tuesday night.

Sarah Johnson had 11 kills and three blocks and Hallie Fourman had five kills and 10 assists.

Kathleen Johnson had two blocks, Lilly Smith served three aces and Cracie Crmbaker had seven digs.

Arcanum 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost to Arcanum 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 in TRC action Tuesday night.

SOCCER

BOYS

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team defeated Piqua 5-0 in MVL action.

Evan Stonerock scored three goals for the Red Devils.

Drew Harshbarger and Jackson Kleather both had one goal and one assist.

Landon Haas, Keaton Jackson and Caleb Ransom all had one assist.

Collin Hanrahan and Michael Jergens combined for the shutout in goal.

Josh Heath had 30 saves for Piqua.

Milton-Union 8,

Preble Shawnee 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team cruised to a win in non-conference action.

Landon Bechtol had four goals and two assists, while Mason Grudich had two goals and one assist.

Carson Brown scored one goal and had one assist, Joel Benkert scored a goal and Shane Ullery dished out two assists.

Bethel 2,

Greeneview 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team won a battle on its home soccer pitch Tuesday night.

“This was a game of survival tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Very rough, physical game that had several yellow cards. We were not as sharp as we would have liked to have been but our defense shut them down to give us our fourth shutout in five games.”

Casey Keesee had one goal and one assist and Jace Houk added a goal.

Newton 4,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — The Newton boys soccer team picked up a win in WOAC action.

Caleb Caldwell had two goals and Ely Cook and Lane Kesling each scored one.

Dan Fisher and Josh Fisher each had two assists and Bake Reish had 11 saves in goal.

GIRLS

Lehman 1,

Anna 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls soccer team and Anna played to a tie.

Callie Giguere had the goal for Lehman, with Eva Dexter dishing out the assist.

Heidi Toner had three saves in goal.

Newton 7,

Lebanon 2

NEW LEBANON — May Ciceanu had a hat trick and added an assist as the Newton girls soccer team picked up a WOAC win.

Emma Szakal had two goals and three assists and Mercedes Craig scored two goals.

Cori Heines, Kristen Lucente and Kylie Velkoff all had one assist.

GOLF

Troy 170,

Northmont 174

CLAYTON — The Troy boys golf team got a win at Meadowbrook Golf Course in non-conference action.

“We have had some challenges in the past at Meadowbrook,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “So, I will take 170. That is a solid score for us.”

Brayden Schwartz led the way, with a career low 39 to take medalist honors.

“That is Brayden’s lowest high school round ever,” Evilsizor said. “Luke Huber had a career low the last match. That just shows those guys can do it. Henry Johnston played better than his scorer. We brought Kiernan Schnur up from JV and he did a great job.”

Johnson and Schnur both carded 43s.

Other Troy scores were Bruce Massingill 45, John Kneisley 46 and Luke Huber 48.

Milton-Union 208,

Indian Lake 218

BELLEFONTAINE — The Milton-Union boys golf team beat Riverside and the wind for a 208-218 win at Cherokee Hills Golf Course Tuesday in SRC action.

Nathan Thompson was medalist with 44.

Other Milton-Union scores were Colin Fogle 48, GradyVechazone 49, Maria L. Whalen 67.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Carroll 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team defeated Carroll 5-0 Tuesday,

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Lucy Buhrman 6-2, 7-6 (0); Esha Patel defeated Riley Holkema 6-1, 6-1; and Josie Romick defeated Emily Walls 6-3, 6-2.

In dooubles, Madalilen Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Vivian Dao and Meredith Sanders 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 and Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Maria Camacho and Karli Beard 5-7, 6-2, 6-2..

Troy is now 7-1 on the season.

Milton-Union 5,

Northridge 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls tennis team improved to 6-2 with a 5-0 win over Northridge Tuesday.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0; and Ellie Coate won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Paige Barnes and Avalynn Barton won 6-0, 6-0 and Corinne Tiernan and Ashlynn McPheron won by forfeit.

Lehman 3,

Preble Shawnee 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team shook off the rust and defeated Preble Shawnee 3-2 Tuesday.

“A good team win in our first match in 15 days,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It was really windy and we adjusted well to it. Lilly really adjusted well to it after a quick first set loss and cane back strong to clinch the team win for us. She has came from behind to win 3 times to clinch team wins for us so far this season and our doubles teams both played really well.”

In singles, Taylor Reinke lost 6-2, 6-2; Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-2 and Lilly Williams won 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 6-4, 6-2 and Emma Covault and Madi Gleason won 6-0, 6-3.