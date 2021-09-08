Piqua police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 27

OPEN CONTAINER: Male appeared to be passed out on the library steps, prompting officer check. Male was found to have an open container when he took a drink of his beer that was hidden behind a wall while speaking to the officer. Steven Jones, 51, at large, was charged with open container.

WARRANT: Kelly Ward, 61, of Piqua, was arrested for a warrant.

Aug. 28

TRESPASSING: A male subject who had been previously trespassed from the Public Square Park gazebo was located at the location around 6:35 p.m. Timothy Johnson, 60, was charged with criminal trespass.

WARRANT: Gage Maxon, 27, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension.

Aug. 29

DUS: William Cooley Jr., 58, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop.

WARRANT: Tracey Reichelderfer, 48, of Piqua, was arrested for an active Shelby County warrant.

Aug. 30

THEFT: Officer dispatched to Walmart for a theft complaint in reference to a female entering the store, stealing a fishing pole, and then returning it for a refund. Brittany Tucker, 24, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

Sept. 1

WARRANT: James Large, 35, at large, was arrested for multiple warrants.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Scott Lynn II, 61, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after his live-in girlfriend accused him of threatening to hit her with a cane.

Sept. 3

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Zachary Petty, 31, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: William Schrier, 28, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Male stole items from Kroger, and was found to also have a warrant. Austin Schwartz, 25, of Piqua, was arrested for the warrant and charged with theft.

Sept. 4

MENACING: Officer dispatched to a complaint in reference to a female subject threatening to bring people over to the complainant’s residence to fight. While officers were on scene, the female showed up with a baseball bat, attempting to harm the complainant. Megan Mills, 19, of Houston, was charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct.

DUI: Joey Smith, 32, of Piqua, was arrested for a DUI.

Sept. 5

MENACING: Girlfriend broke into male’s residence and was making threats. Shawnda Frazier, 48, of Sidney, was charged with menacing.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Steven Jones, 51, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at Biker’s Closet, 418 N. Main St.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: William Schrier, 28, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: Elizabeth Spatcher, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant and transferred to the custody of the Sidney Police.

WARRANT: Travis Ward, 36, of Piqua, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant and transferred to the custody of the Sidney Police.

TRANSPORT: Jesse Woods, 41, of Piqua, was transported from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail.

Sept. 6

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Brandon Keckler, 40, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jan Pearce, 63, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: Cheyenne Smith, 23, of Piqua, was arrested for a warrant and charged with resisting arrest.