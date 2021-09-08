Area briefs

Discover your inner artist

TIPP CITY — Discover your inner artist during a step-by-step painting class hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services and Tammy Sharpe of Painting Memories. The class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 6-9 p.m. Participants (ages 8+) will paint a City Cat picture on a 16”x20” stretched canvas. All materials are provided. Image guides will be on the canvas for size and placement. No experience is needed. The class will be held in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E. Main St., Tipp City. The entrance is on 3 E. 3rd St. side of the building. Class cost is $40. Ten dollars will be donated back to TMCS to help fund future classes. Register and pay for this class at tmcomservices.org.

Sharpe, the owner of Painting Memories, is a self-taught artist with experience in sculpting, painting, doll repair, doll making and teaching. For more information on Sharpe, visit her on her Facebook page. The next painting classes will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 11. Visit tmcomservices.org and/or the TMCS Facebook page for samples of the paintings.

Tire Recycling Day to be held

MIAMI COUNTY — Open to Miami County residents only, a Tire Recycling Day will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Register your tires in person with the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District, 1330 North County Road 25A in Troy, by Monday, Sept. 13. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on the weekend. The cost is $1 person tire for passenger tires (up to 17 inches) and $5 per farm/semi tires. There is a maximum of 10 tires per participant.

Participants will be given an assigned time on Sept. 16 to go to the Miami County Fairgrounds to drop off tires at the Duke Lungard Building. Miami East FFA students and volunteers will be on hand to help unload vehicles.

No over the phone or mailed registrations.

For questsions, call 937-335-7645.

Master Gardeners to talk on Ohio Mushrooms

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will have an educational session available to the public on “Ohio Mushrooms” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. They will host Erika Lyon, the Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator of Jefferson and Harrison Counties. She will be sharing information about mushrooms that can be found in the wild and how to cultivate mushrooms in your own backyard.

The session will be offered virtual or in person at the Hobart Center for County Government. The cost is $5 and pre-registration is requested. For more details contact the Extension office at 937-440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Paws to Read at the Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Paws to Read on Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. this fall beginning Sept. 13. Let your child practice their reading skills with Jax, an adorable and non-judgmental therapy dog. Handler, Michelle Eilerman, will be bringing Jax who is certified through the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. Registration is required and you will be given a 15-minute time slot. For children and teens. Space is limited to four spots per program.

More information and online registration is available at www.tmcpl.org. Additional sessions are scheduled every Monday through Nov. 15.