Troy road closures for Sept. 9-13

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — A variety of events, including the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, the Winans to Winans Half Marathon, and Troy Ohio PorchFest, will be downtown the weekend of Sept. 10. The city of Troy asks drivers to avoid using the downtown area as a thru-route.

Note the following closures:

From Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. through the morning of Sept. 13:

• West Main Street will be closed from the Public Square to North Monroe Street

• Cherry, Short, Plum and Oxford Streets will be closed from West Water Street to West Franklin Street

Between Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. through the morning of Sept. 13, parking will be prohibited as follows:

• Northwest quadrant of the Public Square

• Water Street from North Cherry Street to North Short Street

• West Franklin Street from South Market Street to Hobart Drive

• Monroe Street from West Water Street to West Franklin Street

• Hobart Drive, North Oxford Street, and North Short Street

• Cherry Street from West Water Street to West Franklin Street

• Parking on South Plum, South Short, and South Oxford Streets from West Main to West Franklin Streets will be closed

From approximately 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11:

Intermittent road closures will take place around the Southwest Historic District, bound by Main Street, South Market, and Grant Streets.

Drivers are asked to be aware of increased foot traffic throughout the hours of PorchFest.

From approximately 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 12:

Water Street will be closed from Adams to North Market Street, and Adams Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road.

Drivers are asked to watch for runners in the downtown area, Riverside Drive, and the Trade Square area.