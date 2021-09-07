Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 30

ACCIDENT: There was an accident with no injuries reported at 8:38 a.m. in the area of Experiment Farm Road and Prime Court.

RECKLESS: Officers were dispatched to the Troy City Schools bus garage at 9:51 a.m. One female was cited for failure to stop for a school bus.

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched to the station for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, a report was taken. The burlgary took place on East Franklin Street.

TRESPASSING: At approximately 11:31 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Budget Inn in reference to a trespassing complaint. Subject was transported to UVMC for evaluation.

SUSPICIOUS: While acting as SRO for the Troy High School, an officer was called to the stadium classroom to assist in an unknown issue at 11:49 a.m. It was determined to be a fight between students. Ongoing investigation.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:06 p.m. in the area of Arthur and Dorset roads.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to State Route 718 at McKaig Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident at 4:12 p.m. The party at fault was cited for failure to maintain assured cleared distance ahead.

THEFT: There was a report of a bicycle stolen from a back yard some time between Aug. 27-30 on the 400 block of Williams Street. Unknown suspects, time, or specific descriptors of bicycle.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to the One Stop Drive Thru, 211 S. Market St., where a female had struck the side of the entrance to the building with her vehicle at 11:40 p.m. A report was completed.

Aug. 31

ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a non-injury accident complaint on the 1300 block of Wayne Street at 5:10 a.m. Driver was identified and issued a citation for failure to control.

ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched to Imperial Court in regard to a disturbance at 5:42 a.m. After an investigation, one male was incarcerated on an assault charge.

Sept. 1

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 3:55 p.m. in the area of McKaig Avenue and South Elm Street. The missing suspect was found and cited.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident on the 1800 block of West Main Street at 5:06 p.m.

ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported on the 200 block of South Ridge avenue at 5:58 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 1800 block of Towne Park Drive at 6:56 p.m.

THEFT: Police responded to a theft in progress at Tractor Supply, 20 S. Stanfield Rd., at 6:46 p.m. Male stole two Husqvarna chain saws and fled the scene. Report taken.

ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a non-injury crash in the area of South Mulberry and East Ross streets at 7:19 p.m. One driver was cited.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to the report of a dog at large chasing children in the area of the 900 block of Skylark Drive at 7:28 p.m. Animal shelter responded and secured dog. Dog owner cited for animals at large and barking dog.