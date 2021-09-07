Area briefs

Comfort for the Grieving Heart

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering “GRIEFSHARE” a seminar and support group to its parish and the local community. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand how you are feeling and are able to offer you encouragement. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life. They will feature videotape seminar sessions with nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St. , upstairs in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks.

They offer two sessions: one in the afternoon from 1-2:30 p.m., and one in the evening 7-8:30 p.m.

The Fall Sessions begins Sept. 8.

Registration is not necessary. Questions, contact Pat Smith, rsmith3055@aol.com or 937-335-2833, ext 105.

Hayner announces film series

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film and café style seating. All films are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

• “House of Wax” on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

• ‘Sergeant York” on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

• “The Nutty Professor” (1963) on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

• “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

• “Twister on Friday” on March 4 at 7 p.m.

• “Grumpy Old Men” on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to check each film’s rating; some movies may not be appropriate for children under 18. For more information about each film, see troyhayner.org.

Miami County YMCA offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming Sports Leagues at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 15 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches and run for eight weeks.

The Piqua Branch Leagues include:

• 5-6 Year Old (Through Kindergarten) Boys/Girls Basketball – Friday Evenings

• 7-10 Year Old Boys/Girls Indoor Soccer – Saturday Afternoons

• Second-Fifth Grade Floor Hockey – Saturday Afternoons (Begins Oct. 30)

Robinson Branch Leagues

• First and Second Grade Boys/Girls Basketball – Friday Evenings

• Third and Fourth Grade Boys/Girls Basketball – Saturday Mornings

• 3-4 and 5-6 Year Old Soccer – Saturday Mornings/Afternoons

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 30. Cost is $37 for Y Members and $70 for Nonmembers. To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information contact Jaime Hull at 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.