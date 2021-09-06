Run For The Mums 5K set for Sept. 25

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is staging its 42nd Annual Run For The Mums 5K on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 a.m.

The 5k race will be begin at the Tipp City Roundhouse located in City Park located at the corner of Parkwood and Third Street in Tipp City. All ages, walkers, and strollers are welcome. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group and the top male and female runners overall. Race results will be announced and awards distributed after the race at the football field. Refreshments will be provided to all participants.

Those interested in running or walking in the race can register online at tmcomservices.org. Race fees are $25 and include a t-shirt. Race fees without a shirt are $20. Pre-registration must be completed on the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, or printed and postmarked by Sept. 17. Participants have the option to pick up their race packets and shirts on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main Street, Tipp City.

Registrations after Sept. 17 and on race day remains $25 and does not include a t-shirt. In person registration/check-in/packet pick-up is available from 6:30-7:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the Tipp City Park Roundhouse. Race shirts will be available for $10 the morning of the event but quantities are limited.

Some of the Run for the Mums 5k 2021 premier sponsors include Abbott, Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Anderson, and Tipp City Mum Festival. There is still space for businesses wanting to sponsor or donate to the event. Downloadable sponsor information is available at tmcomservices.org. Please contact Kathy Taylor, race coordinator, at 937-667-8631 to become a sponsor, make a donation, or with any other questions.

Tipp Monroe Community Services has been the host for the Annual TMCS Run for the Mums since 1979. The race continues to be a popular event held during the same weekend as the Tipp City Mum Festival. According to Kathy Taylor, TMCS director, “The run will be held, rain or shine.” The race route is available on the TMCS website. The race timing is done by SPEEDYFEET. All results will be announced after the race at the Tippecanoe Football Field and posted on the TMCS website and speedy-feet.com. The course runs through neighborhoods and along the Great Miami River Recreational Trial. All proceeds from the race help support the youth recreation programs offered by TMCS.

For more information, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.