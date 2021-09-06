Piqua Police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 23

OPEN CONTAINER: Steven Jones, 51, at large, was cited for having an open container of alcohol on a public bench.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Rebecca Luther, 36, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence following a disturbance in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue.

WARRANT: While on patrol in the 500 block of Park Avenue, officer located a pedestrian with an active warrant. Female ran from the area but was later located. Melissa Welbaum, 33, was arrested for the warrant and was also charged with obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

Aug. 24

WARRANT: Samantha Hess, 40, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

WARRANT: Jezzmond Saul, 39, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

Aug. 25

TRANSPORT: Patrick Hamilton, 26, of Kettering, was transported from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail due to an active Piqua warrant.

Aug. 26

TRANSPORT: Conrad Booher, 52, of Sidney, was transported from the Sidney Police Department to the Miami County Jail for an active Piqua warrant.

OVI: Officer rolled up on a non-injury crash involving one motorcycle while on patrol near Lucky’s. Thomas Siler, 31, of Piqua, was charged with OVI.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer dispatched to a complaint in reference to an unknown male walking in and out of oncoming traffic and attempting to hit cars as they drove by. The male was located at Buffalo Wings and Rings. The male, Preston Stephenson, 35, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct after continuing to cause issues and ignoring warnings. Stephenson was also charged with possession of marijuana.