Bluegrass Festival returns to Bradford

For the Miami Valley Today

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is pleased to announce the return of its popular Bluegrass Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12. After canceling in 2020 and the uncertainty of offering a summer concert, they are excited to bring back this event for the community.

This year’s festival will be held in Iddings Park located on East Main Street in Bradford from 3-7 p.m. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Off street parking is available at the library (138 East Main Street) and at The Depot at 203 East Main Street. In order to keep all in attendance healthy, they will not have an indoor back up facility in case of inclement weather. If storm or rain are in the forecast, the event will be canceled. Please watch the Bradford Public Library’s Facebook page or check on its website at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for updates closer to the date.

Food will be available to purchase at TBs Place located across Main Street at 118 East Main Street. A 50/50 Raffle will be offered to help the library with expenses.

This will be the 21st Bluegrass Festival. This event was started as a way to say Thank You to the library’s wonderful patrons and community. The library is happy to continue the tradition for the same reason. If you have questions about this event, call the library at 937-448-2612.