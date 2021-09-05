Friday Night Football Roundup

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe football team improved to 2-1 with an impressive 34-7 win over Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

Josh Dietz started the scoring with a 25-yard interception return in the opening quarter and Cayd Everhart scored on a 1-yard TD run.

Tipp made it 28-0 by halftime.

Lukas Walker recovered a fumble in the end zone and Gavin Garlitz caught a 25-yard TD pass from Liam Poronsky as Jackson Kleather booted all four PATs in the first half.

Zach Butera caught a 12-yard TD pass from Poronsky in the third quarter for the Red Devils final score.

Poronsky completed six of 16 passes for 93 yards, while Everhart led the rushing attack with 91 yards on 16 carries.

Garlitz caught two passes for 61 yards.

Dietz led the defense with seven tackles.

Jason Rindler had six and Everhart added five.

Tippecanoe will host West Carrollton Friday night,

Troy Christian 48,

Dayton Christian 24

TROY — The Troy Christian football team improved to 2-1 with a 48-24 win over Dayton Christian Friday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead.

Landon Rich, who rushed for five TDs in the game, had two one-yard TD runs and Gavin Blore ran 27 yards for a score.

The Eagles were up 28-12 at halftime after a 24-yard TD run by Rich.

Rich had a seven-yard TD run to start the second half, Jonathan Haddad had a 42-yard TD run and Rich closed the Eagles scoring with an eight-yard TD run.

Hunter Williams was perfect on six PAT kicks.

Nathaniel Rudd recovered a fumble and Haddad, Chase Brown and Lee Burkett had interceptions.

Burkett and Paul McDonald led the defense with six tackles each.

Troy Christian will open TRC play Friday night at Covington.

Miami East 30,

Northwestern 15

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team erased an early 7-0 deficit and went on to a 30-15 win over Northwestern Friday night to improve to 1-2.

Austin Francis scored three of his four touchdowns in the opening quarter as East scored 23 unanswered points to close the first quarter.

Francis ran 49 yards for a score, returned a punt 58 yards for a score and ran five yards for a score, with Justin Roeth adding the PAT kicks.

A safety added two more points.

The Vikings final score came on a 73-yard TD run by Francis, with Roeth adding the PAT kick.

Francis rushed for 226 yards on 19 carries and averaged 43 yards on three punt returns.

Brock Ritchie completed three of seven passes for 31 yards, with all three completions going to Nick Shields.

Shields and Ritchea both had interceptions.

Dylan Williams led the defense with 11 tackles and a sack.

Michael Hohnestein had nine tackles, Francis had eight, Shields was credited with seven and Ritchea had six.

East will open TRC play Friday at Northridge.

Fort Loramie 42,

Covington 25

FORT LORAMIE — It was a positive step forward, but the Covington football team ran into a strong Fort Loramie team Friday night and lost 42-25 to fall to 0-3.

Izaiah Sherman had an 88-yard kickoff return to start the second half after Loramie took a 35-0 lead at the break and Jensen Wagoner kicked the PAT.

Sherman also scored on a six-yard run, Connor Sindelir caught a 3-yard TD pass from Wagoner and Landon LaPoint returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.

Covington will open TRC play Friday night, hosting Troy Christian.

Oakwood 28,

Milton-Union 20

KETTERING — The Milton-Union football team dropped to 2-1 with a road loss Friday night at Oakwood.

Blake Neumaier started the game’s scoring with a 13-yard TD run and Mason Grudich kicked the PAT.

After Oakwood had taken a 14-7 led, Blake Brumbaugh scored on an 8-yard TD run in the third quarter and Grudich’s PAT kick tied it at 14-14.

With Milton-Union trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Neumaier had a 7-yard TD run, but the PAT failed and Oakwood added a late score.

Bulldogs quarterback Nathan Morter completed 15 of 28 passes for 161 yards.

Brumbaugh had seven catches for 93 yards and Cooper Brown caught four passes for 42 yards.

Neumaier led the rushing attack with 118 yards on 23 carries.

Zeb Hines led the defense with seven tackles, while Keris Thwaits and Brumbaugh each had six tackles.

Milton-Union will open TRC play Saturday, playing Lehman Catholic at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

Brookville 42,

Bethel 0

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel football team dropped to 0-3 with a 42-0 loss to Brookville Friday night.

Bethel was limited to 27 yards of total offense.

Will Reittinger completed three of five passes for eight yards.

Dallas Simon led the running attack with eight yards on seven carries.

Kenny Wise had a monster game on defense with 14 tackles.

Reittinger and Jason Brown both made eight tackles and Eli Currier had seven tackles.

Bethel will open TRC play Friday night at Riverside.

Goshen 27,

Lehman Catholic 22

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team gave unbeaten Waynesfield-Goshen a battle, before losing 27-22 at Lehman Catholic High School.

The Cavaliers, 0-3, will open TRC play Saturday night, hosting Milton-Union at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

TC North 34,

Bradford 16

LEWISBURG — The Bradford football team dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the WOAC with a road loss to Tri-County North Friday night.

The Railroaders trailed just 14-10 at halftime, before the Panthers put up 20 points in the third quarter.

Bradord’s first score came when Garrett Trevino caught a 14-yard TD pass from Owen Canan and Hudson Hill caught the PAT pass from Canan.

Bradford got a safety when Ben Kitts made a tackle in the end zone.

The final score came when Hill caught a 5-yard TD pass from Canan.

Canan completed 12 of 20 passes for 160 yards.

Landon Monnin caught six passes for 102 yards and Hill had five catches for 52 yards.

Tucker Miller led the rushing attack with 30 yards on 17 carries.

Canan recovered a fumble and led the defense with 19 tackles and one sack.

Tucker Miller had 10 tackles and one sack, Eric Keener had nine tackles, Ben Kitts had seven tackles and a sack and Peyton Melgaard had seven tackles.

Bradford will host National Trail Friday night.